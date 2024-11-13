Julien's "Played, Worn And Torn II" Industry's Top Music Memorabilia Event Of The Year Returns To Music City November 20-21, 2024
New York, NY – (October 28th, 2023) – This November, Julien's is hitting the road to Music City with the return of "PLAYED, WORN, & TORN II," the industry-leading entertainment auction house's seminal music memorabilia event taking place Wednesday, November 20th and Thursday, November 21st live at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN and online at juliensauctions.com. Julien's announcement kicked off with a preview today at Hard Rock Cafe® in Times Square New York of their public exhibition featuring many of the highlights of the auction running through November 3, as well as an exhibition at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium that will run up until the auction.
Headlining are some of the biggest music acts of all time and their arsenal of instruments, wardrobe, gear, and other iconography that crowned their success and charted their rise to the top from the likes of The Beatles, Prince, Madonna, The Band, Eddie Van Halen, Johnny Cash, Freddie Mercury, Guns N' Roses, Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Ronnie Wood, Oasis, George Michael, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, 3 Doors Down, Indigo Girls, and more.
Joining alongside this hall of fame auction's previously announced headliner–George Harrison’s groundbreaking early Beatles era Futurama guitar that was played on over 324 legendary Beatles performances at the Cavern Club, The Beatles' first studio recordings, 1960-61 Hamburg Tour and The Beatles' last visit to Hamburg in 1962 ($600,000-$800,000) – will be a significant guitar from fellow rock titan, Prince. The 1985 Sadowsky Telecaster style electric guitar made for The Purple One in metallic purple finish with floral artwork by Wayne Jarrett is an iconic artifact of Prince’s collection of most coveted axes (estimate: $200,000-$400,000).
The guitar from his post-Purple Raintour days appeared in Prince’s 1985 "America" music video filmed in Nice, France and stage played during the 1986 Parade Tour as seen in the photographs and footage of Prince playing the guitar, as well as in the hands of guitarist, Wendy Melvoin and featured on the cover of Duane Tudahl’s book Prince and the Parade and Sign O' The Times Era Studio Sessions: 1985 and 1986. Prince guitar historian John Woodland comments, "Out of all six guitars Sadowsky made for Prince, the purple floral one saw the most use..."
At some point prior to the Lovesexy Tour in 1988, the guitar came into the possession of singer and percussionist Sheila E. In a letter addressed to Sheila E. in 1995, Sadowsky confirms that serial #179 is indeed one of several that he made for Prince. Additionally, Prince's signed handwritten notes related to the Purple Rain back cover album text will also be offered ($8,000-$12,000).
Some Other Items Include:
Bob Mackie's designed full length feather headdress worn by Cher on the 1975 episode of the Cher Showin a sketch with Jerry Lewis ($40,000-$60,000)
A 1997 Gibson Custom Shop Ron Wood VSJ-200 acoustic guitar in sunburst, numbered 24 out of 100 limited edition series, built in honor of The Rolling Stones legend and signed with handwritten lyrics from the Faces song "Ooh La La" (estimate: $20,000-$30,000)
Madonna 1997 "Ray of Light" MTV Video Music "Moonman" Award presented to Caresse Norman for Best Editing in a Video ($8,000-$12,000)
Excellence in Auctioning
"Julien's aptly named 'Played Worn Torn II' auction represents the GOAT of all music memorabilia as each item bears the insignia of rock greatness," said Darren Julien, Executive Director/Co-Founder of Julien’s Auctions. "From George Harrison's early Beatles era Futurama to Prince's signature tour guitar to the treasures of rock and roll kings and queens, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers and Dolly Parton, one would be hard pressed to find any auction collection that was more iconic as this one.
After our most recent successful auction of Christine McVie’s collection in Nashville, Julien's is thrilled to be back again at the renowned Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum to present this incredible auction which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to celebrating the legacy of rock and roll in the music capital of the world.
LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION
Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum 401 Gay Street Nashville, Tennessee 37219
"Played, Worn, & Torn II"
Wednesday, November 20th
Session: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
Thursday, November 21st
Session: 10:00 a.m. Central Time
For more information please email - info@juliensauctions.com or call 310-836-1818.
