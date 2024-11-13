Julien's "Played, Worn And Torn II" Industry's Top Music Memorabilia Event Of The Year Returns To Music City November 20-21, 2024

New York, NY – (October 28th, 2023) – This November, Julien's is hitting the road to Music City with the return of "PLAYED, WORN, & TORN II," the industry-leading entertainment auction house's seminal music memorabilia event taking place Wednesday, November 20th and Thursday, November 21st live at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN and online at juliensauctions.com. Julien's announcement kicked off with a preview today at Hard Rock Cafe® in Times Square New York of their public exhibition featuring many of the highlights of the auction running through November 3, as well as an exhibition at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium that will run up until the auction.

Headlining are some of the biggest music acts of all time and their arsenal of instruments, wardrobe, gear, and other iconography that crowned their success and charted their rise to the top from the likes of The Beatles, Prince, Madonna, The Band, Eddie Van Halen, Johnny Cash, Freddie Mercury, Guns N' Roses, Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Ronnie Wood, Oasis, George Michael, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, 3 Doors Down, Indigo Girls, and more.