Terranova Announces Twisted Tonic, An Innovative Approach to Lincoln Road's Bar Scene

Terranova Corporation, led by Mindy McIlroy and Stephen Bittel, is thrilled to introduce a fresh addition to their dynamic Lincoln Road destination in Miami, Florida. Located at 723 Lincoln Lane within Lincoln Eatery, Twisted Tonic secures a 3000-square-foot rooftop space with additional lower-level space. Opening November 16, Twisted Tonic aims to attract customers and visitors with a packed schedule of events.
Isabel Aguero, the owner of Twisted Tonic, has taken the traditional tonic to a whole new level. With years of experience in the restaurant industry, Isabel was moved to create The Twisted Tonic after losing her sister to alcoholism. The bar aims to provide a safe and welcoming space where patrons can socialize and enjoy a drink without feeling pressured to consume alcohol.
The unique concept features three tiers of alcohol content: libre (no alcohol), splash (reduced alcohol), and stiff (standard alcohol). Unlike other bars, Twisted Tonic doesn't use terms like "mocktail" or "virgin," instead offering a charming and light-hearted menu that avoids any negative connotations associated with alcohol-free drinks.
"At Terranova, we're dedicated to revitalizing Lincoln Road by welcoming businesses with innovative concepts that reflect the vibrant spirit of Miami. Twisted Tonic's mission to create a safe and inclusive space for everyone aligns perfectly with our vision for the area. It's inspiring to see tenants like Isabel bring their ideas to life on Lincoln Road."
Mindy McIlroy, President of Terranova Corporation
"The idea appeals to people's habits. Most of the time, people just want to have a drink in their hand. People often just want to enjoy a drink in a social setting. At Twisted Tonic, they can do exactly that, while having complete control over their alcohol consumption."
Isabel Aguero, Owner of Twisted Tonic.
Since its inauguration in the 1920s, Lincoln Road has been a popular destination for both locals and tourists visiting South Florida. Known for its charming view, high-end shops, and countless dining and entertainment options, Lincoln Road is the heartbeat of Miami Beach. Over the years, Lincoln Road has considerably decreased in popularity, and Terranova Corporation is committed to revitalizing the destination and making it a hot spot for entertainment in Miami Beach again.
Terranova Corporation has been the largest retail property owner in Lincoln Road for over a decade, totaling 37,411 square feet in leasable space. Mindy McIlroy, Terranova's president, is also a member of the Miami Business Improvement District (BID), which has recently announced the allocation of $60 million to improvement and revitalization projects in Lincoln Road.
For more information about Twisted Tonic, visit it's website.
