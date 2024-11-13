Terranova Announces Twisted Tonic, An Innovative Approach to Lincoln Road's Bar Scene

Terranova Corporation, led by Mindy McIlroy and Stephen Bittel, is thrilled to introduce a fresh addition to their dynamic Lincoln Road destination in Miami, Florida. Located at 723 Lincoln Lane within Lincoln Eatery, Twisted Tonic secures a 3000-square-foot rooftop space with additional lower-level space. Opening November 16, Twisted Tonic aims to attract customers and visitors with a packed schedule of events.

Isabel Aguero, the owner of Twisted Tonic, has taken the traditional tonic to a whole new level. With years of experience in the restaurant industry, Isabel was moved to create The Twisted Tonic after losing her sister to alcoholism. The bar aims to provide a safe and welcoming space where patrons can socialize and enjoy a drink without feeling pressured to consume alcohol.

The unique concept features three tiers of alcohol content: libre (no alcohol), splash (reduced alcohol), and stiff (standard alcohol). Unlike other bars, Twisted Tonic doesn't use terms like "mocktail" or "virgin," instead offering a charming and light-hearted menu that avoids any negative connotations associated with alcohol-free drinks.