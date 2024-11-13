Unwrap Adventure this Season! The Adventure Park at Long Island Announces Annual Holiday Sale with Savings up to 40%

About The Adventure Park at Long Island

The 14 trails at The Adventure Park consist of various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 49 ziplines. Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 7 to adult, and an Adventure Playground provides a low-to-the-ground adventure experience for little climbers ages 3-6.

Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.

The Adventure Park at Long Island is open to the general public and is located on the Henry Kaufmann Campground on Long Island. The address is 75 Colonial Springs Road, East Gate in Wheatley Heights NY. Guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park's website or by calling 631-983-3844.

The Adventure Park at Long Island is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Venture Group.