Unwrap Adventure this Season! The Adventure Park at Long Island Announces Annual Holiday Sale with Savings up to 40%

Wheatley Heights, NY – November 7, 2024 – This holiday season, The Adventure Park at Long Island, the area’s largest zipline and climbing adventure experience, encourages guest to give the gift of adventure. The Park announces that its annual Holiday Sale kicks off today, Thursday November 7, 2024.
This highly anticipated annual event offers savings of up to 40% on gift ticket packages—ideal for memorable family outings, unique holiday gifts, and pre-stocked adventures for the 2025 season.
“This sale is perfect for thrill-seekers and outdoor lovers. It’s a chance to save big on an unforgettable experience. Guests can share the excitement with gifts to family and friends or keep a few gift tickets for themselves to enjoy in 2025. They can even start using these tickets now through the end of our 2024 season.”
Phil Insalaco, Park Manager.
Guests can look forward to rolling deals and new package releases each week leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, culminating in the deepest discounts of the year. The sale will continue through January 1, 2025, with flexible packages designed to suit any budget or gift list. More information about the Holiday Sale can be found at https://bit.ly/holidayLIAP Those interested in being notified about the weekly deal drops can sign up there as well.
The adventure begins with the “Adventure 2 Pack,” offered at 25% off starting November 7. The savings will keep getting better each week, with the best deals reserved for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, featuring discounts up to 40% off. Each ticket package comes with the flexibility to use passes individually or together, with no expiration dates or blackout restrictions.
Gift tickets can be delivered instantly via email or through USPS for paper delivery until December 11—just in time for a fun holiday surprise under the tree!
About The Adventure Park at Long Island
The 14 trails at The Adventure Park consist of various challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders, and 49 ziplines. Participants wear harnesses with clips that connect to the trail’s safety system, ensuring that they are always locked on to the course until they reach the end. The main trails are designed for ages 7 to adult, and an Adventure Playground provides a low-to-the-ground adventure experience for little climbers ages 3-6.
Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.
The Adventure Park at Long Island is open to the general public and is located on the Henry Kaufmann Campground on Long Island. The address is 75 Colonial Springs Road, East Gate in Wheatley Heights NY. Guests are encouraged to book ahead on the Park's website or by calling 631-983-3844.
The Adventure Park at Long Island is designed, built and operated by Outdoor Venture Group.
