Mandarin Oriental Leverages Luxury Residential Developments Across the Americas to Further Elevate Brand Visibility in the U.S.

Hong Kong, 13 November 2024 – Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, pioneer of unrivaled luxury hospitality and residential experiences, has unveiled an ambitious residential expansion plan to strategically grow its presence in the U.S., a key market for the brand. The first of these ultra-luxury residential developments is located on Miami’s exclusive Brickell Key with other projects confirmed in Puerto Rico, Boca Raton, Mexico, and Grand Cayman.
With construction beginning in 2025, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami will command a prominent position on Brickell Key and will feature two architecturally iconic towers connected by an expansive landscaped podium with more than 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. This development represents a defining landmark in the Miami skyline and showcases Mandarin Oriental's commitment to creating exceptional experiences for residents and guests.
The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami represent the last opportunity to invest in a new home on Brickell Key, with sales handled exclusively by Fortune Development Sales. The South Tower will be the first of two to come to market, featuring ultra-luxury listings, including a $100 million duplex penthouse that spans 23,000 square feet, with 16,000 square feet of interior space and 7,000 square feet of private outdoor space, including one of Miami’s highest private infinity pools. Other residences available include 2-bedrooms starting at $4.9 million, 3-bedrooms starting at $5.8 million, 4-bedrooms starting at $10.5 million, and 5-bedrooms starting at $17.5 million.
Miami serves as the cornerstone of our strategic mission to expand within the U.S. and enhance our presence across the Americas. We aim to double our residential portfolio over the next ten years and are committed to partnering with renown developers, designers, and industry luminaries who share our dedication to unparalleled quality, sustainability, and community engagement. As we expand into Puerto Rico, Boca Raton, Riviera Maya, Grand Cayman, and beyond, our goal is to continue to set new standards and provide residents with luxury living experiences that embody the essence of Mandarin Oriental.”
Laurent Kleitman, Mandarin Oriental Group Chief Executive.
Recognized worldwide as a pioneer of exceptional hospitality and for its steadfast commitment to sustainable design and business practices as evidenced by Mandarin Oriental winning in three key categories at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, the Group will draw on its unique dual heritage to differentiate its proposition in the U.S. market: rooted in the graceful style, mastery of craft, and a service tradition that originated at The Oriental, Bangkok, almost 150 years ago, combined with the elegant design, modernity, and pioneering spirit of The Mandarin, Hong Kong, which opened in 1963.
By understanding and preempting the evolving needs of everyone they serve, the Group is committed to bringing the Mandarin Oriental experience to where they are, at the destinations they love, with anticipatory service that exceeds expectations. Mandarin Oriental is doubling down on key capitals where the Group sees opportunities including Miami, while also focusing on creating culturally mindful destinations across the globe.
This expansion strategy affirms Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to growing its offering within the Americas and further elevates the Group’s reputation for revolutionizing the ultra-luxury hospitality and residential experience, no matter the destination.
