Mandarin Oriental Leverages Luxury Residential Developments Across the Americas to Further Elevate Brand Visibility in the U.S.

Recognized worldwide as a pioneer of exceptional hospitality and for its steadfast commitment to sustainable design and business practices as evidenced by Mandarin Oriental winning in three key categories at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, the Group will draw on its unique dual heritage to differentiate its proposition in the U.S. market: rooted in the graceful style, mastery of craft, and a service tradition that originated at The Oriental, Bangkok, almost 150 years ago, combined with the elegant design, modernity, and pioneering spirit of The Mandarin, Hong Kong, which opened in 1963.

By understanding and preempting the evolving needs of everyone they serve, the Group is committed to bringing the Mandarin Oriental experience to where they are, at the destinations they love, with anticipatory service that exceeds expectations. Mandarin Oriental is doubling down on key capitals where the Group sees opportunities including Miami, while also focusing on creating culturally mindful destinations across the globe.

This expansion strategy affirms Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to growing its offering within the Americas and further elevates the Group’s reputation for revolutionizing the ultra-luxury hospitality and residential experience, no matter the destination.