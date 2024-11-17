El Septimo Creates Exclusive “Alexander III” Maduro for Corona Cigar Company, Featuring a Custom Blend Celebrating Heritage and Excellence

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 -- El Septimo Geneva, the world’s premier luxury cigar brand, proudly announces the creation of a completely unique cigar blend crafted exclusively for one of the world’s largest and most esteemed premium cigar retailers, Corona Cigar Company. This new creation, the “Alexander III” Maduro, represents the pinnacle of exclusivity, refinement, and dedication, designed to reflect Corona Cigar Company’s legacy, distinguished reputation, and commitment to the cigar community.

Developed entirely by El Septimo Geneva, the “Alexander III” Maduro is a cigar that showcases a custom blend specially crafted to embody the quality and sophistication that both companies stand for. Available exclusively at Corona Cigar Company on a limited basis, the Alexander III Toro measures a total of 6 inches by 54 ring gauge, offering an ideal size for a balanced, luxurious smoking experience.