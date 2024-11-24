“2024 Give Back Tour” Launches With His House Children’s Home

His House Children's Home will be the forefront in service to the community during this event where G.O.D Advocates, in partnership with Takeover Miami Rentals, are kicking off an inaugural “2024 Give Back Tour” with a Thanksgiving-focus this month of November.. This annual initiative connects local organizations, sponsors, and the community in a cycle of giving back.
For this Thanksgiving, children from His House will assemble and personalize around 200 food bags with messages of encouragement for families supported by Camillus House. These bags will be distributed at a community engagement event, followed by brief remarks and a moment of prayer.
The “Give Back Tour” will continue in December, when the focus shifts to the children of His House. Camillus House clients and families will serve in a toy and gift card drive to bring holiday cheer to the kids while also sharing their messages of inspiration and encouragement, completing a full cycle of mutual giving and community motivation.
Monday, November 25, 2024
1:00 p.m
Farmer’s Market – 12690 SW 280 Street, Homestead, FL 33033
Media representatives are invited to witness the heartwarming efforts of His House Children's Home, G.O.D Advocates, and community partners as they come together to make a difference for families in need this Thanksgiving.
