Prince St. Pizza Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Miami Location on December 11
MIAMI - November 17, 2025 - Prince St. Pizza, the iconic New York City pizzeria with locations across the United States and Toronto, officially opens its doors in the heart of Miami Beach on December 11. Situated at 521 Lincoln Road, the new Prince St. Pizza location caters to the bustling foot traffic along this iconic Miami street, allowing locals and tourists alike to indulge in mouthwatering slices of New York-style and Sicilian pizza.
“We are thrilled to open the doors of our first Miami brick-and-mortar location this December and to bring back our delicious slices to the South Florida community. Every bite and every interaction at our Lincoln Road location, similar to our other locations, will deliver pure happiness to our guests, and we look forward to being a part of such a bustling culinary scene.”
Lawrence Longo, CEO of Prince St. Pizza
Since its debut in 2012 in New York City, Prince St. Pizza has gained immense popularity and a cult-like following for its iconic pepperoni pizzas around the nation. The popular pizza brand first teased the Miami scene with a pop-up in Oasis Wynwood in 2021 and since then decided to open a brick-and-mortar at a prime location in Miami Beach allowing Miami pizza aficionados to get their Prince St. Pizza fix any day of the week.
Promising to deliver the same unparalleled quality, flavor, and hospitality to Miami that has made the original New York City spot a beloved brand, Prince St. Pizza will continue to serve the freshest ingredients and handcrafted sauces on its pies, which guests can purchase by the slice or as a whole pie. Prince St. Pizza has proudly delivered happiness with its iconic slices and pies that are made daily from scratch, utilizing a water filtration process to replicate the water used at the original location in New York City. Serving legendary Sicilian “SoHo” Squares and original Neapolitan pizzas in a classic New York-style slice shop setting, Prince St. Pizza’s Miami location will join over a dozen others throughout the nation.
Menu highlights include but are not limited to:
The Spicy Spring ™ topped with Fra Diavolo Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano.
The Naughty Pie (in collaboration with popular Instagram blogger, The Naughty Fork) consists of Spicy Vodka Sauce, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Zab’s Hot Honey.
The Vegan, boasting Sweet Marinara, Vegan Cheese, Fresh Basil, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Additionally, housemade sauces will be sold on-site, including the famous Fra Diavolo Spicy Marinara, Spicy Vodka, and House Marinara.
Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by a Miami-themed mural of pizzas and palm trees painted by local artist, Bari-Lynn Friedlander, who creates abstract and expressive pieces. There will also be exclusive branded Prince St. Pizza Miami-themed SIGAL merch created by local designer Sigal Cohen Wolkowiez.
To celebrate the Grand Opening on December 11 at 12 p.m., Prince St. Pizza will be offering a $25 gift card for the first 25 guests. Plus, guests who join Prince St. Pizza’s loyalty program will be entered to win free pizza for a year.
For more information about Prince St. Pizza and to follow updates of the Miami location, visit www.princestreetpizza.com or on Instagram through @PrinceStreetPizza.
