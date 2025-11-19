Prince St. Pizza Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Miami Location on December 11

Promising to deliver the same unparalleled quality, flavor, and hospitality to Miami that has made the original New York City spot a beloved brand, Prince St. Pizza will continue to serve the freshest ingredients and handcrafted sauces on its pies, which guests can purchase by the slice or as a whole pie. Prince St. Pizza has proudly delivered happiness with its iconic slices and pies that are made daily from scratch, utilizing a water filtration process to replicate the water used at the original location in New York City. Serving legendary Sicilian “SoHo” Squares and original Neapolitan pizzas in a classic New York-style slice shop setting, Prince St. Pizza’s Miami location will join over a dozen others throughout the nation.