A First Look at AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove as Riviera Dining Group Debuts Its Newest Miami Destination
AVA MediterrAegean Arrives in Coconut Grove with a Night of Coastal Glamour
Riviera Dining Group offered Miami a preview of its next major opening with an exclusive celebration for AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove, ahead of its public debut on November 20. The evening unfolded as a curated immersion into the flavors, rituals, and contemporary culture of Greece, a signature of RDG’s Mediterranean-driven hospitality philosophy. The event underscored the group’s continued growth in South Florida, building on a portfolio that includes celebrated concepts such as MILA Miami, AVA MediterrAegean Winter Park, CASA NEOS, and CLAUDIE.
Set within 2889 McFarlane Road, AVA MediterrAegean’s new Coconut Grove home is designed by Lazaro Rosa-Violán, whose architectural language balances coastal serenity with Miami’s appetite for theatrical dining. The result is a space energized by glowing marble, sculptural textures, and lush greenery that draws inspiration from the landscapes and coastal moods of the Aegean.
A Multisensory Walkthrough of Contemporary Greek Gastronomy
Guests moved through a series of culinary vignettes that highlighted AVA’s refined take on Greek Mediterranean dining. A caviar presentation set the tone early, followed by seafood displays anchored by a carved-to-order tuna station and a shimmering ice sculpture that doubled as an artistic centerpiece.
Lavish servings of Cinco Jotas, mezze selections, and passed canapés showcased RDG’s talent for balancing decadence with detail. The open kitchen added its own rhythm, offering pizza and risotto crafted in full view, while a pastry table closed the loop with an array of desserts that carried the evening into its final notes. Signature cocktails and premium pours circulated throughout the terrace and dining room, creating a steady flow of movement as guests explored the restaurant’s coastal-inspired setting.
A Night Scored to Greek Folktronic and High-Energy Sound
The most transportive moment of the night came courtesy of RE:KÜLTURA, the acclaimed Greek folktronic band known across Greece and the Mediterranean for blending tradition with modern sound. Flown in exclusively for the celebration, they delivered a performance that underscored AVA’s vision: a contemporary interpretation of Greek heritage delivered through music, design, and cuisine.
RDG’s resident DJ continued the momentum, weaving rhythmic beats that elevated the atmosphere without overwhelming the intimate coastal aesthetic. The effect was a smooth rise in energy that matched the brand’s high-style approach to experiential dining.
Introducing AVA MM Members Club
Adding a layer of intrigue, Riviera Dining Group unveiled the AVA MM Members Club, a discreet private retreat housed within the flagship property. The club brings a distinct identity of its own, with a Japanese-inspired culinary program, a sophisticated mixology repertoire, exclusive wine and cigar lockers, and a roster of cultural programming that includes chef-driven dinners and intimate tastings.
This new extension of the AVA universe speaks directly to Miami’s demand for elevated, membership-based hospitality rooted in curated experiences and culinary craftsmanship.
A Gathering of RDG’s Leaders and Community
The evening welcomed a distinguished list of Riviera Dining Group executives, including Founder and CEO Gregory Galy; Partner and Chief Brand Officer Marine Giron-Galy; Partner and Head of Culinary Chef Michaël Michaelidis; Partner and Chief Financial Officer Fabien Guardiola; Partner and Chief Sales Officer Michael Ridard; and Partner and Chief People Officer Robert Blasi. Also present were MM Members, signaling the strength of the community that has propelled RDG’s continued expansion.
Since introducing MILA Miami in 2020, the group has become a key player in shaping South Florida’s high-energy dining scene. Each concept carries a Mediterranean thread but expresses it through a distinct culinary and design lens, positioning RDG as a leader in experiential gastronomy.
Miami Welcomes Its Newest Mediterranean Destination
AVA MediterrAegean officially opens to the public on November 20, 2025, offering dinner service Wednesday through Sunday. As Coconut Grove continues its own evolution as a dining destination, AVA is poised to introduce a layer of coastal sophistication shaped by Greek flavors, contemporary design, and Riviera Dining Group’s unmistakable sense of theater.
