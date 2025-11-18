A First Look at AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove as Riviera Dining Group Debuts Its Newest Miami Destination

Riviera Dining Group offered Miami a preview of its next major opening with an exclusive celebration for AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove, ahead of its public debut on November 20. The evening unfolded as a curated immersion into the flavors, rituals, and contemporary culture of Greece, a signature of RDG’s Mediterranean-driven hospitality philosophy. The event underscored the group’s continued growth in South Florida, building on a portfolio that includes celebrated concepts such as MILA Miami, AVA MediterrAegean Winter Park, CASA NEOS, and CLAUDIE.