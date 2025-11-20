Golfers pose under sponsor banner at Heartbeats for PATCHES tournament
A sunny day on the course brings community supporters together for the Sixth Annual Heartbeats for PATCHES Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf ClubPhoto Courtesy of Heartbeats for PATCHES
Press Releases

Heartbeats for PATCHES Raises More Than $245,000 At Its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament To Support Children With Complex Medical Needs

Funds Will Benefit Programs and Critical Needs at PATCHES Pediatric Nursing Center, Serving Medically Fragile Children Across South Florida
3 min read

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2025) -- Heartbeats for PATCHES, in partnership with BNI Pinecrest, recently hosted its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club, bringing together South Florida sponsors, participants and community supporters for a day of fun and fundraising. 

The sold-out event raised over $245,000 to benefit PATCHES, a non-profit nursing center that provides specialized care to underserved children with complex and chronic medical conditions. Proceeds will go toward the development of The Village, a state-of-the-art medical campus designed to expand and enhance care for medically complex children in need.

Four golfers at the Heartbeats for PATCHES tournament
Group of women smiling together at PATCHES sponsorship area
Golfer swinging near signage at the PATCHES golf tournament.

The community also rallied behind PATCHES through the Annual Online Silent Auction, which ran Nov. 10-14 and welcomed supporters near and far to participate.

“Each year we’re blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Jennifer Resnick, Board President at Heartbeats for PATCHES. “The support we receive allows us to continue providing critical care for children who truly need it most. Together, we are building brighter futures for these amazing kids.”

Players enjoyed an 18-hole shotgun competition, breakfast, on-course refreshments donated by Bacardi and a celebratory lunch and awards ceremony. Participants enjoyed friendly competition, camaraderie and the shared purpose of supporting medically fragile children throughout South Florida.

“Seeing the continued enthusiasm from our sponsors and participants is so inspiring,” added Pam Rodriguez, Vice President at Heartbeats for PATCHES. “This event has become a beautiful tradition, one that unites people for a cause that’s deeply meaningful. We’re proud to see so many return, year after year, to make a difference.”

Two men holding a large $10,000 donation check outdoors
Tournament supporters present a generous donation for PATCHESPhoto Courtesy of Heartbeats for PATCHES
Golfers pose under sponsor banner at Heartbeats for PATCHES tournament
PATCHES Farm-to-Table Gala Raises Over $90K for Medically Fragile Children

The tournament was powered by the generous support of The Carson Family Charitable Foundation as Presenting Sponsor, and Platinum Partners Driftwood Capital; Baptist Health; City National Bank; La Cava Jacobson & Goodis and KAST Construction. Long-time supporters included Corporate Sponsor Stearns Weaver Miller and Gold Sponsors Ocean Bank, Russomano & Borello, PA; along with Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee and The Sally Goldman Foundation.

BNI Pinecrest and their affiliated businesses, including the Brady Law Firm, Panter Panter & Sampedro, were also key sponsors and fundraisers for the tournament.

Group of players seated at a table during PATCHES event
Coastal team members celebrate with post-round smiles and camaraderiePhoto Courtesy of Heartbeats for PATCHES

Proceeds from this year’s Heartbeats for PATCHES Golf Tournament will directly benefit PATCHES Pediatric Nursing Center, enabling the organization to continue and expand its work in serving children with complex medical needs, providing hope, healing and the opportunity for a brighter future.

For more information about Heartbeats for PATCHES and to contribute to their cause, please visit www.heartbeatsforpatches.org

Golfer mid-swing on the course during PATCHES charity tournament
A focused player tees off during the friendly competitionPhoto Courtesy of Heartbeats for PATCHES
Golfers pose under sponsor banner at Heartbeats for PATCHES tournament
American Federation of Arts Honors Three Champions of the Art World at Annual Gala & Cultural Leadership Awards in New York

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Events
Philanthropy
Sports
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com