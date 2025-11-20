Heartbeats for PATCHES Raises More Than $245,000 At Its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament To Support Children With Complex Medical Needs
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 14, 2025) -- Heartbeats for PATCHES, in partnership with BNI Pinecrest, recently hosted its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club, bringing together South Florida sponsors, participants and community supporters for a day of fun and fundraising.
The sold-out event raised over $245,000 to benefit PATCHES, a non-profit nursing center that provides specialized care to underserved children with complex and chronic medical conditions. Proceeds will go toward the development of The Village, a state-of-the-art medical campus designed to expand and enhance care for medically complex children in need.
The community also rallied behind PATCHES through the Annual Online Silent Auction, which ran Nov. 10-14 and welcomed supporters near and far to participate.
“Each year we’re blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Jennifer Resnick, Board President at Heartbeats for PATCHES. “The support we receive allows us to continue providing critical care for children who truly need it most. Together, we are building brighter futures for these amazing kids.”
Players enjoyed an 18-hole shotgun competition, breakfast, on-course refreshments donated by Bacardi and a celebratory lunch and awards ceremony. Participants enjoyed friendly competition, camaraderie and the shared purpose of supporting medically fragile children throughout South Florida.
“Seeing the continued enthusiasm from our sponsors and participants is so inspiring,” added Pam Rodriguez, Vice President at Heartbeats for PATCHES. “This event has become a beautiful tradition, one that unites people for a cause that’s deeply meaningful. We’re proud to see so many return, year after year, to make a difference.”
The tournament was powered by the generous support of The Carson Family Charitable Foundation as Presenting Sponsor, and Platinum Partners Driftwood Capital; Baptist Health; City National Bank; La Cava Jacobson & Goodis and KAST Construction. Long-time supporters included Corporate Sponsor Stearns Weaver Miller and Gold Sponsors Ocean Bank, Russomano & Borello, PA; along with Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee and The Sally Goldman Foundation.
BNI Pinecrest and their affiliated businesses, including the Brady Law Firm, Panter Panter & Sampedro, were also key sponsors and fundraisers for the tournament.
Proceeds from this year’s Heartbeats for PATCHES Golf Tournament will directly benefit PATCHES Pediatric Nursing Center, enabling the organization to continue and expand its work in serving children with complex medical needs, providing hope, healing and the opportunity for a brighter future.
For more information about Heartbeats for PATCHES and to contribute to their cause, please visit www.heartbeatsforpatches.org
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.