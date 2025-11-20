A sunny day on the course brings community supporters together for the Sixth Annual Heartbeats for PATCHES Golf Tournament at Miami Beach Golf Club Photo Courtesy of Heartbeats for PATCHES

Press Releases Press Releases

Heartbeats for PATCHES Raises More Than $245,000 At Its Sixth Annual Golf Tournament To Support Children With Complex Medical Needs

Funds Will Benefit Programs and Critical Needs at PATCHES Pediatric Nursing Center, Serving Medically Fragile Children Across South Florida