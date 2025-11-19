American Federation of Arts Honors Three Champions of the Art World at Annual Gala & Cultural Leadership Awards in New York

“I am delighted to join in celebrating the work of the AFA as an honoree at this year's Gala,” says Ann Temkin. “The AFA has a remarkable history of connecting art and people, and this history resonates powerfully with issues that are top of mind today: how to position art and culture at the center of building community, how to share resources across institutions, and how to serve audiences across broad geographies. I look forward to the work ahead and extend my warmest gratitude to the AFA,” says Temkin. She has served as Chief Curator of Painting and Sculpture at The Museum of Modern Art since 2008. Her reimagining of its galleries features dynamic rotations and broadening acquisitions to include women artists, artists of African descent, and voices beyond Europe and North America. She has curated landmark exhibitions such as Matisse: The Red Studio (2022), Judd (2020), and Picasso Sculpture (2015), and co-edited Inventing the Modern: Untold Stories of the Women Who Shaped MoMA (2024). Previously Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, she is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and holds degrees from Harvard and Yale.