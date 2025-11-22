Atlantis The Royal Bestowed Three Keys and the Architecture & Design Award at Michelin Guide’s First Global Key Ceremony

“We are deeply honoured to have Atlantis The Royal recognised for its extraordinary experiences and are incredibly proud to be bestowed three Keys as well as the MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of our exceptional colleagues, who continue to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality. It also reflects the visionary leadership of Kerzner International, whose continued support and guidance have been instrumental to our success. To really produce extraordinary moments from arrival to the stay, everyone in the room has the same vision and we are very fortunate to have such an iconic destination in the region.”

Olivier Bonard, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Atlantis The Royal