Atlantis The Royal Bestowed Three Keys and the Architecture & Design Award at Michelin Guide’s First Global Key Ceremony
Source: Atlantis The Royal
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis The Royal was bestowed three Keys at MICHELIN Guide’s inaugural global MICHELIN Key Selection ceremony, honouring the world’s most outstanding hotels. In addition, The Guide presented a brand-new accolade to Atlantis The Royal, where it received the MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award, one of four special awards announced during the occasion.
Following the successful rollout of MICHELIN Key distinctions in 15 top travel destinations throughout 2024 and early 2025, this milestone marks the debut of a worldwide selection celebrating the most outstanding hotels across the globe. The awards ceremony brought together the global travel and hospitality community to celebrate the world's best hotels. Held in Paris, the event showcased exceptional hotel experiences that will inspire consumers, travellers, and hoteliers.
Already established as an iconic Dubai landmark, Atlantis The Royal is reshaping the definition of luxury hospitality. From fashion and culinary to world-class entertainment, the resort continues to lead innovative collaborations, including a takeover of its iconic skypool, Cloud 22, with Ounass and Dolce&Gabbana. Guests can also indulge in award-winning dining experiences across 16 restaurants, lounges, and bars including the one MICHELIN-starred Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Nobu’s first beach club concept, Nobu by the Beach and the recently launched CARBONE Dubai, which debuted this month with a star-studded grand opening. The experience is elevated further with the breathtaking Skyblaze Fountain show, now featuring a one-of-a-kind musical collaboration with legendary composer Hans Zimmer.
“We are deeply honoured to have Atlantis The Royal recognised for its extraordinary experiences and are incredibly proud to be bestowed three Keys as well as the MICHELIN Architecture & Design Award. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion of our exceptional colleagues, who continue to redefine the standards of luxury hospitality. It also reflects the visionary leadership of Kerzner International, whose continued support and guidance have been instrumental to our success. To really produce extraordinary moments from arrival to the stay, everyone in the room has the same vision and we are very fortunate to have such an iconic destination in the region.”
Olivier Bonard, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Atlantis The Royal
The MICHELIN Key is the hotel equivalent of the MICHELIN Star for restaurants. First introduced over the past year in 15 countries across North America, Europe and Asia, the 2025 MICHELIN Keys mark a new milestone for the distinction.
