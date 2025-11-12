Atlantis The Royal Maldives: A New Era of Ultra-Luxury Arrives in 2029
A new icon is set to rise in the Indian Ocean. Atlantis The Royal, the brand synonymous with world-class innovation and audacious luxury, is making its way to the Maldives. Poised to open in 2029, this landmark destination will bring the grandeur of Dubai’s Atlantis experience to the serene shores of Vaaredhdhoo Faru island, redefining what it means to live and play in paradise.
A Dual-Island Vision in the South Malé Atoll
The setting alone feels cinematic — crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches, and a 5.8-kilometer stretch of pure Maldivian coastline. Accessible by a 10-minute seaplane ride or a 25-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, Atlantis The Royal Maldives will span an impressive 1.3 million square meters. But the true innovation lies in its dual-island concept: Family Island and Luxury Island, two worlds seamlessly connected yet designed with their own spirit and energy.
Between them, the resort will feature 493 accommodations, including 270 hotel rooms and 223 villas and mansions. The blueprint promises a balanced fusion of intimacy and grandeur — from family-friendly escapes to private sanctuaries. Guests can expect a destination where entertainment, wellness, and culinary artistry intertwine to create a transformative experience.
“This marks a defining moment for both Atlantis and Kerzner. With Atlantis The Royal, Maldives, we are not simply expanding that legacy — we are reinventing it. Designed to blend seamlessly into the natural landscape, it will celebrate the rhythm of the ocean and the beauty of the islands, brought to life through an eco-conscious and sustainable vision.”
Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner International. “
Sustainability as a Design Philosophy
In the Maldives, the conversation around sustainability is no longer optional — it’s existential. Atlantis The Royal, Maldives is setting a new benchmark for environmentally conscious development through coral and seaweed regeneration, renewable energy systems, and advanced water conservation measures. These principles, embedded from planning through to operation, align with the Atlantis Atlas Project, the brand’s sustainability platform that seeks to preserve marine biodiversity while enhancing guest education and engagement.
H.E. Mohamed Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD and Chairman of the Board at Kerzner International, emphasized the project’s purpose-driven foundation:
“This project reflects Kerzner International’s leadership in driving world-class innovation and inspiring excellence, developing disruptive and industry-leading brands across global markets. Together, we are shaping the future of tourism through purposeful collaboration that delivers enduring value to our stakeholders, guests, and the communities we serve.”
H.E. Mohamed Al Shaibani, Managing Director of ICD and Chairman of the Board at Kerzner International
This emphasis on shared purpose extends to Assets Group, the Qatari development powerhouse partnering with Kerzner to bring the vision to life. The collaboration represents a global exchange of innovation — a fusion of engineering, artistry, and hospitality designed to create something truly generational.
The Art of Living, Entertaining, and Indulging
For Atlantis loyalists, signature experiences like Aquaventure and The Lost Chambers Aquarium will make a spectacular debut in the Maldives. The resort’s 70,000-square-meter waterpark will feature up to 15 rides anchored by the brand’s iconic Neptune and Poseidon Towers — a playful yet sophisticated nod to the oceanic mythology that defines Atlantis.
Beyond the adrenaline, Atlantis The Royal Maldives will offer a different rhythm of leisure — one that embraces creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. Sports academies, entertainment zones, and curated wellness programs will redefine what it means to rejuvenate in the tropics. The spa will introduce a botanical alchemy zone, longevity treatments, and an overwater platform for yoga and breathwork, harmonizing innovation with tranquility.
Ramez Al Khayyat, President of Assets Group, called the project “a family destination that blends luxury with togetherness, offering unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.” Every element, he noted, has been “conceived with deep respect for the natural environment and with the aim of delivering meaningful, timeless experiences for modern travellers.”
Culinary Excellence Reimagined
Dining will once again be a defining part of the Atlantis experience. Guests can anticipate over 17 world-class restaurants, including the brand’s hallmark venues — Gastronomy, The Royal Tearoom, and Ossiano — alongside celebrity-chef concepts and destination dining that reflects the cultural mosaic of the Maldives. From sea-to-table seafood experiences to island-inspired tasting menus, Atlantis The Royal Maldives promises to elevate culinary storytelling to new heights.
Two exclusive beach clubs will further the allure, transforming from sun-soaked lounges by day to sophisticated nightlife destinations after dark. Together, they’ll capture the duality of the resort’s identity — a place where serenity and spectacle coexist effortlessly.
A Legacy in the Making
Atlantis The Royal, Maldives isn’t merely expanding a brand; it’s expanding a philosophy — one that merges art, architecture, sustainability, and emotion into a single experience.
As Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Assets Group, reflected:
“This partnership with Kerzner International reflects our shared belief that innovation, sustainability, and cultural authenticity can coexist to create destinations of enduring global relevance.”
Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Assets Group
In a region known for barefoot luxury, this forthcoming arrival introduces something far bolder — an architectural and experiential marvel that fuses the spectacle of Atlantis with the soul of the Maldives.
When it opens in 2029, Atlantis The Royal, Maldives will not just be another island retreat; it will be a living testament to how luxury, sustainability, and imagination can converge to redefine paradise.
