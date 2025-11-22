Landau Properties Achieves Sellout of Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club
MIAMI, FL (November 18, 2025) – National real estate development firm Landau Properties today announced the sellout of Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club, the boutique luxury waterfront condominium on Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands. With every residence sold and completion imminent, the milestone underscores Landau’s design-driven development approach and expanding influence in South Florida. Following Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club’s success, the firm — together with partner Taubco — is advancing One Kane, a forthcoming boutique office development that will redefine modern workplace design and further signal Landau’s growing commitment to Bay Harbor Islands’ evolution.
“Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club set a new benchmark for waterfront living — intimate in scale, meticulous in detail and thoughtfully designed for those who will call it home. Its success validates our vision to create timeless, well-crafted homes and lays the groundwork for our continued growth in Miami. We’re proud of what we’ve built and grateful to our partners and buyers. This is proof that great design, personal service and true craftsmanship create lasting value.”
Jonathan Landau, Founder and CEO of Landau Properties
A collection of nine half- and full-floor homes designed by acclaimed Miami-based architect Kobi Karp with interiors by Zarifi Design, Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club represents the next generation of boutique waterfront living. Its sellout ahead of completion and record-breaking $12 million penthouse sale set a new benchmark for Bay Harbor Islands and affirmed Landau’s belief that design-forward, hospitality-caliber development can elevate market value.
“Indian Creek was conceived as an architectural dialogue with the water. We wanted to create a graceful, enduring sense of belonging, where every detail celebrates the light, views and intimacy of living by the bay.”
Kobi Karp, Founder of Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design
Building on that architectural vision, Linda Zarifi, Founder of Zarifi Design, brought a redefined glamour to the interiors.
“Our interiors channel the essence of the Miami Mimo movement while embracing the craftsmanship and timeless elegance true to luxury living.”
Linda Zarifi
Landau’s vision has proven transformative. In just two years, Bay Harbor Islands’ luxury condominium market has surged, with residences above $4 million rising 93 percent in price per square foot. With Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club’s average now exceeding $1,900 per square foot, the project has helped lift neighborhood values nearly 14 percent above the broader market, redefining expectations for design-led living in South Florida.
"Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club has set a new benchmark for Bay Harbor Islands, both in design and in value. The price premiums we achieved are a testament to buyers' deep appreciation for Landau Properties’ thoughtful, design-driven approach and reinforces Miami’s continued demand for curated, boutique waterfront living.”
Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
The development’s homes, ranging from three to five bedrooms, feature floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of Indian Creek Island and Country Club, expansive private terraces, wine feature walls and bespoke finishes. The amenities are equally intentional and seamlessly blend hospitality and residential luxury. Residents enjoy a private yacht club and marina with six slips and dockmaster concierge, a world-class spa, fitness center, outdoor yoga lawn, private parking and The Parlour, a creative space with wet bar, coffee station and high-fidelity audio. A 2,600-square-foot landscaped rooftop terrace offers a pool, dining area and outdoor cinema, reflecting Landau Properties’ core belief in design, service and creating places that truly serve the people who live and work in them.
Following the success of Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club, Landau Properties continues to elevate Miami’s luxury real estate landscape with One Kane. With this signature office development, Landau extends its design ethos into the commercial realm. Situated at the gateway to Bay Harbor Islands, the project merges architectural sophistication with curated amenities, redefining the standard for modern workplace design in Miami. Together, Indian Creek Residences & Yacht Club and One Kane reflect Landau Properties’ meaningful, long-term investment in the neighborhood’s evolution.
Founded in 2022 by Jonathan Landau with his daughter Yaeli Lowinger and son-in-law DC Lowinger, Landau Properties is a family-owned firm defined by stewardship, accountability and a generational approach to building. The company continues to expand its design-led portfolio in South Florida and beyond, with future projects in development that will further advance its mission to create environments that endure. Landau will soon announce its first New York development.
