The Luxury Padel Boom: Florida Developments Serve Up the Hottest Courts in Real Estate

Padel may have once been an insider secret, but at this point, it is unquestionably a status sport. With devotees ranging from David Beckham to Serena Williams and Lionel Messi, the fast-paced racquet game has moved well beyond trend status to become one of the most coveted lifestyle amenities in luxury real estate. Its rise has been swift. Developers are racing to build professional-grade courts, private racquet clubs, and multimillion-dollar sports facilities that meet the expectations of buyers who want the same quality of play they see abroad.