The Luxury Padel Boom: Florida Developments Serve Up the Hottest Courts in Real Estate

Padel may have once been an insider secret, but at this point, it is unquestionably a status sport. With devotees ranging from David Beckham to Serena Williams and Lionel Messi, the fast-paced racquet game has moved well beyond trend status to become one of the most coveted lifestyle amenities in luxury real estate. Its rise has been swift. Developers are racing to build professional-grade courts, private racquet clubs, and multimillion-dollar sports facilities that meet the expectations of buyers who want the same quality of play they see abroad.
Part of the appeal lies in padel’s social nature: it’s easy to learn, community-oriented, and competitive in a way that draws players back again and again. While often mentioned in the same breath as pickleball, padel is its own sport entirely, played on complex glass-walled courts that allow for technical shotmaking and a distinctive style of play. It’s becoming the new place to network, train, and unwind, much like a modern version of the country club golf course.
The Residences at Shell Bay, developed by The Witkoff Group and PPG Development and serviced by Auberge Resorts Collection, has quickly become a magnet for athletes looking for best-in-class facilities. Set within a private, 150-acre community, Shell Bay’s world-class Racquet Club is led by former world No. 67 player and Grand Slam coach Jesse Levine. The club has already opened to homeowners and features an impressive range of Grand Slam-quality surfaces, including a Wimbledon-style grass court, four Har-Tru green clay courts, and one European clay tennis court.
The padel offering is equally sophisticated, featuring two professional-grade padel courts alongside four pickleball courts. Expert coaching is core to the experience, with specialized staff offering support with technique, custom racquet fitting, and in-house stringing. The result is a racquet program that feels tailored, immersive, and training-driven. Visuals available (Credit Shell Bay).
Set along Florida’s Treasure Coast in Vero Beach, Windsor spans 416 acres across a barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon. Known for its custom residences and its distinct seaside-village charm, the community has long been a destination for equestrian pursuits, championship golf, and elevated racquet play.
Its Tennis Centre, designed in partnership with Wimbledon champion Stan Smith, features eight Har-Tru courts and maintains the refined tradition of tennis whites. The club is now preparing to expand its racquet program with the introduction of new padel and pickleball courts, enhancing Windsor’s reputation as a multigenerational sporting haven. Visuals available.
On 184 acres between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay, SoLé Mia has redefined what large-scale, luxury master-planned living can look like. With its seven-acre swimmable lagoon, sandy beaches, and nature-driven amenities, the community has become a lifestyle destination in its own right.
Its most notable addition is the two-story Reserve Padel facility, which opened its first permanent location at SoLé Mia in January. Spanning 100,000 square feet, the complex includes six outdoor and four indoor courts with soaring 35-foot ceilings, a sauna, a gym, and the largest location to date of Miami’s beloved Pura Vida dining concept. Players also have access to coaching programs through the Juan Martín Díaz Academy.
For residents of ONE Park Tower — SoLé Mia’s luxury 33-story condominium by Turnberry — the racquet lifestyle goes a step further with a private pickleball court on the amenity deck, designed so residents can play while taking in sweeping views of the surrounding landscape. Visuals available (credit Richard Bencosme).
Luxury developments are recognizing what players already know: padel offers a rare combination of accessibility, athleticism, and social connection. What began as a niche pursuit has evolved into a defining lifestyle marker for discerning buyers, reshaping racquet culture across Florida’s most sought-after communities.
