Mandarin Oriental Strengthens its Middle East Portfolio with a New Luxury Hotel and Residences in Jeddah Central
Source: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Hong Kong, 17 November 2025 – Mandarin Oriental, Jeddah, which is expected to open in 2030, will bring a new level of luxury hospitality to Saudi Arabia, further strengthening the Group’s presence in the region and complementing the brand’s award-winning offerings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat and Riyadh.
The hotel and branded residences will be uniquely positioned in the very heart of Jeddah Central, a world-class waterfront destination featuring a state-of-the-art marina, private residences, retail and dining districts, cultural attractions, and four iconic landmarks, including an opera house, an oceanarium, a sports stadium, and a museum.
Ideally located on a waterfront site, Mandarin Oriental, Jeddah will command panoramic views of the Red Sea. The internationally renowned design firm, KPF, have been selected as master planner and architect who shared the Group’s vision to create a unique, sustainable structure for the future. Designed as a low-density, low-rise development, with its exclusive marina location, the property is set to become an urban sanctuary where elevated living, cultural interaction and wellbeing meet.
“The hotel and branded residences harmoniously blend locally inspired architectural tradition with a contemporary waterside experience that harnesses the energy of the Marina and calm of the Red Sea.”
Bruce Fisher, Principal at KPF
The hotel will comprise 140 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites featuring spectacular views of the Red Sea. A further 115 spacious apartments, offering a range of guestrooms and private dining facilities have been designed to accommodate longer stay guests. In addition, there will be 187 branded residences, offering two-to-four-bedroom privately-owned homes, with exclusive access to private amenities including a lounge, entertainment spaces, library, cinema, games room, golf simulator, children’s club, swimming pool and fitness centre, underpinned by Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service.
Guests and residences owners will enjoy a choice of five dining venues scattered throughout the hotel grounds which will include specialty restaurants featuring Mandarin Oriental’s renowned gastronomy concepts. The property will also offer extensive meeting and event spaces, including a spacious ballroom, making it an ideal destination for social gatherings.
Guests will also have access to exceptional leisure and wellness facilities, including The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, which will present an extensive range of the Group’s signature wellness, beauty and spa experiences designed to elevate personal holistic wellbeing. For younger guests, the hotel will feature a fully serviced, spacious kids club and creche with a range of age-specific activities.
“We are delighted to extend our presence in the Middle East by partnering with Jeddah Central Development Company and KPF to bring our award winning brand to the city’s landmark Central Project. KPF’s architectural vision, rooted in sustainability and a deep sense of place, aligns perfectly with Mandarin Oriental’s values of craftsmanship and design excellence. Following the success of Mandarin Oriental, Riyadh, this new development reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a destination for luxury hospitality and cultural exchange. Mandarin Oriental, Jeddah will create a distinctive lifestyle hub inspired by the city’s culture and heritage, offering immersive experiences in a refined, contemporary setting.”
Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental
“We are pleased to partner with Mandarin Oriental to create one of the flagship luxury hotels within Jeddah Central, a destination that reflects our vision to redefine urban living and hospitality on the Red Sea coast. This partnership supports our commitment to positioning Jeddah as a leading global destination for business, leisure, and culture, offering distinctive lifestyle experiences for generations to come.”
Eng. Ahmed Al Sulaim, Chief Executive Officer of Jeddah Central Development Company
Jeddah attracts six million visitors annually and is a major economic, cultural, and tourist hub in Saudi Arabia, strategically positioned on the Red Sea providing an essential crossroads for global commerce.
