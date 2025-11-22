Miami Worldcenter and the Miami HEAT Team Up to Make Downtown Miami the Go-To Game Day District
Source: Miami Worldcenter
DOWNTOWN MIAMI, FL – November 13, 2025 – Miami Worldcenter, the dynamic 27-acre mixed-use shopping, dining, and lifestyle destination in the heart of Downtown Miami, today announced an official partnership with the Miami HEAT, transforming the district into the premier home-base for fans before and after games at the Kaseya Center.
Located directly across the street from the Kaseya Center, Miami Worldcenter offers fans a walkable game-day gateway with restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, shopping, fitness and beauty concepts, and convenient parking – all creating a seamless way to fuel up before tip-off or keep the celebration going afterward.
With this new partnership, fans who show their same-day HEAT game ticket at participating Miami Worldcenter venues will enjoy exclusive perks, including dining and beverage specials, retail discounts, and curated post-game experiences.
“This partnership cements Miami Worldcenter as the unofficial home court for pre- and post-game energy in Miami. For so many years, this part of Downtown emptied out on nights and weekends. Today, we’ve built a vibrant neighborhood where locals and visitors can eat, shop, play – and now rally around Miami’s hometown team steps from the Kaseya Center.”
Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates
From dinner and cocktails to bowling, wellness experiences, skincare services, and fashion retail, fans can create an entire Miami HEAT night out in one place – or wait out post-game traffic with a nightcap, dessert, or late-night bites.
Exclusive Game-Day Perks for HEAT Fans
Save your valid HEAT game ticket and present it at participating Miami Worldcenter businesses for exclusive deals and discounts. Offers include:
Serafina (652 NE 2nd Ave, #144) – Score a complimentary 14-inch Pepperoni or Margherita pizza with any dine-in purchase before or after the game
Eight Bar by Maple & Ash (699 NE 1st Ave) – Receive a complimentary welcome cocktail
Go Greek Yogurt (851 NE 1st Ave, #118) – 15% off authentic Greek yogurt and frozen yogurt
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café (851 NE 1st Ave, #105) – Buy any crêpe, get a crêpe free. Still at the arena? Order ahead with code HEAT in the app and validate your ticket in-store
Earls Kitchen + Bar (150 NE 8th St, #136) – 15% off food on select game days
Lucky Strike (199 NE 7th St) – 20% off food & drinks for a high-energy bowling experience pre or post-game
Museum of Ice Cream (851 NE 1st Ave, #134) – 15% off admission; dive into the sprinkle pool and nine immersive rooms with unlimited ice cream treats
HŸP Sneakers & Streetwear (851 NE 1st Ave, #120) – 10% off any in-store purchase
SkinSpirit (851 NE 1st Ave, #116) – Receive $100 off your first treatment plus two complimentary B-12 shots
Club Studio(850 NE 2nd Ave, #121) –Enjoy a free 7-day pass plus access to boutique-style fitness classes and premium training equipment
“Miami Worldcenter is a premier example of the art of placemaking, a key component of which is connecting with and enhancing the existing environment which we have strived to do in Downtown Miami. With Miami Worldcenter’s prime location across from Kaseya Center, there is a natural synergy that this collaboration builds on for the benefit of community."
Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group
The Miami HEAT partnership adds to Miami Worldcenter’s growing reputation as one of the country’s most vibrant new urban districts, featuring world-class dining, retail, entertainment, public spaces, luxury residences, and hospitality offerings steps from transit, the waterfront, and Miami’s cultural core.
Miami Worldcenter’s culinary lineup spans standout concepts like Maple & Ash and its two companion venues – Eight Bar, a sleek cocktail lounge, and The Studio at Maple & Ash, an intimate, high-energy dining experience – alongside Sixty Vines, Serafina, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, and Starbucks. Local favorites including Brasserie Laurel, Chug’s Express, and El Vecino Cigar & Cocktail Bar round out the offerings, with acclaimed rooftop hotspot Juvia set to open in 2026.
Beyond dining, Miami Worldcenter offers family-friendly entertainment and experiences ranging from Lucky Strike bowling to the immersive Museum of Ice Cream – cementing its place as Downtown’s go-to destination from daytime to late night.
Anchored by Downtown Miami’s first Apple store, Miami Worldcenter blends iconic global brands with best-in-class wellness and lifestyle offerings. Retailers such as Sephora, Lululemon, Ray-Ban, Free People, Savage X Fenty, The Container Store, Lucid Motors, Posman Books, and HŸP Sneakers & Streetwear join a growing collection of beauty, fitness, and service concepts including SkinSpirit, Blo Blow Dry Bar, The Spot Barbershop, Club Studio, and Openbank by Santander.
