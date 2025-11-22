Torali Restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton, Chicago Debuts Fall/Winter 2025 Menu
Source: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago
CHICAGO, IL (November 17, 2025) – The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago has introduced a new menu at Torali, the hotel’s signature restaurant featuring prime steak, handmade pasta and award-winning desserts. Curated by Torali’s culinary team, the seasonal dishes incorporate a deep expression of Italian technique, Midwestern ingredients and comfort during the colder months.
“This time of year is all about comfort and connection. We wanted to create a menu that balanced richness with simplicity, with dishes that feel both familiar and refined. Our goal at Torali is always to craft experiences that resonate through flavor, texture and a sense of place.”
Leo Enriquez, Director of Food & Beverage
Morning offerings set the tone for the day with elevated dishes such as the Truffled Egg Toast ($28), which layers sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and truffled hollandaise on brioche, finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano; and the Crab Omelet ($35), loaded with jumbo lump crab, Mornay sauce, chives, breakfast potatoes and roasted tomato. For something sweet, the Croissant French Toast ($28) is served with vanilla whipped cream and fresh berries, with optional additions of Nutella or pistachio crème.
Torali’s lunch menu blends approachability with culinary finesse. The Braised Short Rib Sandwich ($30) features provolone, arugula, roasted peppers and pepperoncini relish on Tuscan focaccia, while the Honey Crisp Apples and Butternut Squash Salad ($24) delivers a lighter option, combining mizuna leaves, shaved Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, Parmigiano-Reggiano and a cinnamon-spiced balsamic vinaigrette. Heartier options such as the Butcher’s Cut – Prime Flat-Iron Steak Frites ($47) offer a satisfying midday indulgence, paired with sautéed broccolini, Parmesan fries and gremolata. House-made pasta selections include Pasta alla Gricia ($30), a Roman classic with guanciale, Pecorino Romano and black pepper.
Dinner reflects tradition through modern craftsmanship and seasonally inspired ingredients. The Seafood Linguine ($45) brings together shrimp, squid, mussels and clams in a fragrant tomato and white wine sauce, offering a vibrant coastal Italian flavor. The Baked Gnocchi ($39) has a rich preparation of spinach, artichokes, basil and garlic cream, finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano. Other standout dishes include Braised Short Rib ($60), served atop saffron risotto alla Milanese with broccoli rabe and gremolata; Vegetable Lasagna ($34), composed of eggplant, zucchini, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella, baked in a pomodoro sauce; and Balsamic-Glazed Salmon ($48), which features champagne cream sauce, fennel and braised Swiss chard. From the grill, Torali presents a selection of prime steaks and chops, including the 12 oz. Prime New York Steak ($72), 22 oz. Steak Florentine ($100) and 14 oz. Rack of Lamb ($65), each prepared with precision and served with herb-crusted tomatoes, charred sweet peppers and watercress.
The dessert menu leans into cold-weather comfort with Baked Ricotta Cheesecake ($16), featuring a warm apple cinnamon compote and vanilla bean Chantilly, and Affogato and Biscotti ($15), vanilla bean gelato with a warm espresso shot and golden cocoa and date biscotti. For a shared finale, Nonna’s Favorites ($18) presents the chef’s daily selection of traditional Italian confections, available for the table or elegantly boxed to take home.
At the bar, Torali’s beverage program introduces an array of seasonal cocktails designed to warm and intrigue. Ice & Embers ($24) blends 400 Conejos Cuishe mezcal with ginger, blackberry, lime and Scarborough Savory Herbal Bitters for a smoky, spiced profile with a lingering finish. New Money ($23) is a layered, aromatic sipper with Old Forester 100 bourbon, Peychaud’s Aperitivo, Zucca amaro, praline and burlesque bitters. The Ritz Remedy ($25) features a soothing combination of Glenfiddich 16-Year whisky, chamomile, lemon and honey, evoking quiet evenings and understated luxury. The Winter Duchess ($23) brings together Bluecoat American dry gin, raspberry, aperitivo and lemon, topped with sparkling rosé.
Seasonal flair comes through in the Pumpkin Spice Mai Tai ($22), a mix of Bumbu rum, dry curaçao, orgeat, pumpkin and fresh lime, and Magnificent Maguey ($22), which combines El Mexicano Reposado tequila with St. George spiced pear liqueur, Lustau dry amontillado sherry, lemon and demerara. For a brighter twist, Parka Party ($22) blends Ketel One vodka, sour apple, cranberry sparkling and lime, while Oak Street Affair ($44) is a bold, indulgent mix of Rémy Martin XO, caramelized fig, Montenegro amaro, Madagascar vanilla and lemon.
For guests seeking the same complexity without alcohol, Torali’s spirit-free cocktail menu is a thoughtful selection of zero-proof creations crafted with the same care and nuance as their spirited counterparts. Placebo Effect ($17) layers Lyre’s American Malt with honey, ginger, lemon and Lapsang souchong for a warming, smoky profile. Pretty in Pink ($17) is bright and refreshing, made with Seedlip Grove 42, cranberry and lime. Midwinter in Milan ($17) offers seasonal vibrancy with Lyre’s Italian Spritz, blood orange, apple cider and lemon. One in a Million ($20) is an aperitivo-style sip combining Lyre’s gin, Lyre’s Italian Orange, Lyre’s Amaretti, passion fruit, lemon and Lyre’s Classico. For a richer, caffeinated option, Perk & Pose ($20) blends Seedlip Spice 94 with Starbucks cold brew, vanilla and demerara for a nonalcoholic twist on an espresso cocktail.
Located on the 12th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, Torali offers a taste of fine dining in Downtown Chicago. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Tuesday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Torali’s brunch is available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, to view the full menus and make a reservation, visit toralichicago.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.