Four Seasons Anguilla Announces Star-Studded Festive Programming
This Festive season, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla transforms into the island’s most lively holiday destination with an extraordinary line-up of experiences. From dynamic culinary collaborations to elevated wellness treatments, spirited live entertainment, and enriching activities for all ages, the Resort offers guests the perfect balance of barefoot Caribbean beauty and Four Seasons sophistication.
“This year’s Festive program is designed to capture the magic of the holidays while celebrating the vibrant spirit of Anguilla. Our curated line-up ensures that whether you are here for relaxation, adventure, or celebration, every day will be unforgettable.”
Diego Stembert, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla
Culinary Excellence
Jet Tila at Sunset Lounge
Acclaimed chef and television personality Jet Tila brings his globally inspired, Asian-influenced cuisine to Anguilla in an intimate culinary pop-up at Sunset Lounge. In collaboration with Executive Chef Manu Calderon, guests can expect inventive dishes that reflect Jet’s signature style, paired with sweeping ocean views. Available December 19 to 22, 2025
Pony Line Bar at Bamboo Bar & Grill
The award-winning Pony Line Bar brings Buenos Aires’ dynamic food and cocktail culture to Anguilla, infusing the beachfront venue with Argentine energy, imaginative cocktails, and its famously indulgent burgers. Known for bold flavours and vibrant energy, this residency promises an unforgettable beachfront experience. Available December 25, 2025, to January 1, 2026
Michael Bagale: A Culinary and Cocktail Collaboration
Chef Michael Bagale, a leader in culinary innovation at New York’s Sip and Guzzle, formerly of three-Michelin-starred Alinea, headlines with a bespoke menu of signature dishes and drinks inspired by the property’s tropical locale. Each evening is designed to surprise and delight. Available December 29, 2025, to January 2, 2026
Signature Wellness Experiences
Isaac Boots Outdoor Fitness Experience
Internationally recognized fitness personality Isaac Boots brings his high-energy TORCHD workout to the Resort’s open-air gym space. Complimentary classes are offered every day in the fresh Caribbean breeze, with private one-on-one sessions available for a personalized experience. Available December 20, 2025, to January 1, 2026
Gotham Wellness: Acupuncture Facials
Renowned wellness practitioner Stefanie DiLibero offers her signature 60- and 90-minute facials and acupuncture, blending Eastern techniques with modern skincare to promote radiance, balance, and deep relaxation. This leading beauty industry expert has been recognized by New York Magazine as one of the the best acupuncturists in New York” Available December 26, 2025, to January 1, 2026
Entertainment Highlights
Sunset Rhythms by BELLOSOUND
Elevating the island’s vibrant music scene, BELLOSOUND returns to Four Seasons Anguilla this festive season. Leading the lineup at Sunset Lounge is celebrated DJ Daniel Buckman, known for his globally inspired sets that fuse laid-back coastal vibes with high-energy beats, capturing the rhythm of the moment and setting the tone for unforgettable holiday memories. Available December 26 to 27, 2025
DJ Ruckus – New Year’s Eve at Sunset Lounge
Ring in 2026 with one of the world’s most sought-after DJs as he spins from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am against the backdrop of the Caribbean Sea, creating an unforgettable countdown celebration. Available December 31, 2025
For Families
Kids For All Seasons: Craft Studio Pop-up
Kids will want to deck the halls this festive season as The Craft Studio pop-up returns again this year. The Kid’s For All Seasons team will host a vibrant, hands-on creative space inspired by and in partnership with the beloved New York City studio. Guests aged toddler to teen can enjoy festive, holiday-themed art and craft activities designed to spark imagination and fun. Available December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026
Always Included
Every stay at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla comes with a collection of complimentary experiences to make the time on the island even more memorable:
Island Painting with a Punch: Tuesdays at 3:00 pm
Ceviche Making Class: Wednesdays at 3:30 pm
Sip and Learn: Fridays at 3:30 pm
Enjoy complimentary non-motorized water sports, from snorkelling and stand-up paddleboarding to Hobie Cats, single and double kayaks, and more.
Head to the Sports Pavilion to play tennis or pickleball on the adaptable court, fully equipped for both. Guests can also enjoy basketball, rock climbing, and other high-energy activities.
For a full-body workout, the Harley Pasternak–designed Fitness Centre offers treadmills, a complete weight room, an outdoor strength garden, and a wide range of equipment to keep fitness goals on track.
For reservations or to learn more about the Festive program, visit the website or call 1(800) 201-9580
