Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove Breaks Ground
Miami’s storied Coconut Grove is stepping into its next chapter of luxury living. On November 6, CMC Group and Fort Partners officially broke ground on Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, the first standalone Four Seasons residential property in Florida. Construction is now underway on the 20-story tower, with the development’s sales gallery also open. The project is slated to welcome its first residents in early 2028.
A New Benchmark for Coconut Grove
The project aims to honor Coconut Grove’s legacy while writing a new narrative for elevated coastal living.
“Coconut Grove has always been one of Miami’s most distinctive and beloved neighborhoods, and with Four Seasons Private Residences, we’re introducing a project that celebrates its heritage while redefining the future of luxury living. Through timeless architecture and meticulous craftsmanship, we’re creating a property that reflects Miami’s continued evolution into a global destination for sophistication and style.”
Ugo Colombo, CEO of CMC Group
Designed by Miami architect Luis Revuelta, with interiors by Italian designer Michele Bönan, the softly curved tower presents an elegant new marker on the skyline. Panoramic views sweep across Biscayne Bay, grounding the tower in the neighborhood’s coastal environment.
Homes with Range and Refinement
Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove will include 70 homes ranging from 2,025 to 3,975 square feet, as well as four penthouses reaching up to 9,690 square feet. Open floor plans emphasize spatial clarity, supported by drop ceilings between 10 feet 4 inches and 11 feet 6 inches. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views, inviting Biscayne Bay’s calm and Miami’s urban line into each residence.
Michele Bönan designed custom Italian kitchens in collaboration with Molteni, outfitting each home with European appliances and refined finishes. Bathrooms continue the theme with Italian cabinetry and marble details that read as both elegant and disciplined. Each residence enjoys private elevator access to a dedicated foyer, offering a quiet threshold between city bustle and home. Integrated lighting controls and automation systems allow residents to tailor interiors to mood and schedule.
Nadim Ashi, CEO of Fort Partners, noted:
“With Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove, we’re realizing a vision that blends the Grove’s storied past with the world-class service and elegance that define Four Seasons. This groundbreaking marks the beginning of an extraordinary community shaped by authenticity, artistry and the enduring spirit of Coconut Grove.”
Nadim Ashi
Amenities Rooted in Craft and Comfort
The project includes a strong amenity profile, shaped to support wellness, community and hospitality. A restaurant, library, children’s play area and private event room bring a social dimension to life at home. The expansive pool deck and bar lounge, serviced by Four Seasons, amplify the relaxed coastal setting.
The on-site wellness and spa program is unusually comprehensive for a residential building. Residents can enjoy a fitness center, yoga room, massage suites and a signature thermal itinerary named the Caesar Experience. Inspired by ancient Roman baths and developed with Hofer Group, the experience features a cold plunge, hydromassage pool, horizontal shower, leg shower, ice fountain and sauna circuit.
Signature Four Seasons Hospitality
What sets the development apart is its standalone structure: residents receive Four Seasons service without an attached hotel. The offering includes a Director of Residences, Lifestyle Manager, butler and housekeeping services, valet and in-residence dining. Wellness programming and tailored experiences reinforce a resort-level standard of care.
At Home in Coconut Grove
Four Seasons Private Residences Coconut Grove stands as a natural evolution within a neighborhood known for its lush enclaves, cultural layers and waterfront lifestyle. Its design nods to the area’s past while looking clearly toward its future. With sales handled by CMC Real Estate and Fort Realty, the project signals strong confidence in Coconut Grove’s ongoing growth at the intersection of hospitality, architecture and real estate.
CMC Group’s resume includes Miami landmarks such as Bristol Tower, Santa Maria, EPIC Residences & Hotel and Grovenor House, while Fort Partners brings a deep portfolio of Four Seasons developments across South Florida, the Bahamas and Europe. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to craft, service and scale.
Early 2028 may feel distant, though the promise is already taking shape: a residential experience defined by detail, global perspective and the intangible charm that has always made Coconut Grove feel like the heart of Miami.
