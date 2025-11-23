Henderson Land Reinvents Central with its Global Harbourfront Icon ⎯ Central Yards

Central Yards is defined by its unprecedented scale of open space and its commitment to people‑centric, biophilic urban design. At its heart is Central’s largest sky garden rich in urban biodiversity — an approximately 300‑metre elevated landscape of over 160,000 square feet that offers a lush, immersive experience above the city and creates a balanced environment for people and habitats. Over 300,000 square feet of multi-level open green space, integrated with innovative design features such as Urban Windows, optimises the microclimate by channelling fresh air and daylight through the development. Planted with more than 400 trees and 280 plant species, Central Yards offers a unique place for public gathering, events and everyday enjoyment.