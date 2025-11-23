Henderson Land Reinvents Central with its Global Harbourfront Icon ⎯ Central Yards
Source: Henderson Land Group
[Hong Kong, 18 November, 2025] Henderson Land Development Company Limited (“Henderson Land” or “the Group”) (Stock code: 12), today unveils Central Yards, its most ambitious and sustainable mixed-use development on the New Central Harbourfront. With over 1.6 million square feet of gross floor area, Central Yards is poised to become a global harbourfront icon for Hong Kong and the world. Its Phase 1 is set to unfold in 2027, followed by Phase 2 in 2032.
Announcing the official name of the development, Dr. Martin Lee Ka Shing, Chairman of the Group, said:
“Deeply rooted in Hong Kong, Central Yards is born from our commitment and love for the city we call home. As a vibrant hub where the treasures of life – nature, culture, joy and ambition come together, Central Yards turns Hong Kong into the world’s grandest stage for future generations.”
“Since day one, we set out to push boundaries to lead world-class sustainable designs and innovations. From crafting Central’s largest sky garden for urban biodiversity, to pioneering design innovations for its microclimate, this development embodies our vision of how global cities must evolve – placing people, sustainability, and innovation at heart. This unique vision redefines what is possible for Hong Kong. Central Yards is our expanded horizon to the world, shaping Hong Kong’s new chapter."
Global Creative Forces
Centred on a powerful concept of “The Bridge”, Central Yards is an iconic groundscraper spanning approximately 400 meters along Victoria Harbour, forming Central’s longest architecture and a new horizontal skyline. Envisioned by Henderson Land in collaboration with an international collective of renowned design and architectural studios—including Hong Kong’s Lead8, London-based AL_A led by Amanda Levete, the Netherlands’ UNStudio, California’s Peter Walker and Partners, and London’s Speirs Major and other creative forces— this district acts as a unifying spine that connects together Central’s diverse neighbourhoods and the harbourfront.
Central Yards will offer over 700,000 square feet of premium office and ancillary space, featuring the largest office floorplate in Hong Kong’s CBD — designed for modern headquarters and innovation‑driven financial organizations. More than 70% of Phase 1 office and ancillary space has been leased, with the remaining areas attracting strong interest from leading multinational companies, underscoring the development’s unique positioning as a new financial hub.
Central’s First Sky Garden Rich in Urban Biodiversity and Open Space for All
Central Yards is defined by its unprecedented scale of open space and its commitment to people‑centric, biophilic urban design. At its heart is Central’s largest sky garden rich in urban biodiversity — an approximately 300‑metre elevated landscape of over 160,000 square feet that offers a lush, immersive experience above the city and creates a balanced environment for people and habitats. Over 300,000 square feet of multi-level open green space, integrated with innovative design features such as Urban Windows, optimises the microclimate by channelling fresh air and daylight through the development. Planted with more than 400 trees and 280 plant species, Central Yards offers a unique place for public gathering, events and everyday enjoyment.
Introducing Retail Hybridity
Envisioned as a “city within a city”, Central Yards puts placemaking at the core of its retail vision for the new generation. Phase 1, spanning over 300,000 square feet, introduces a street‑first, promenade‑led environment that seamlessly merges indoor and outdoor realms. Purpose-designed maisons with open terraces and duplex concepts elevate the brand experience, redefining the future retail journey.
Championing the spirit of hybridity, Central Yards unites first-to-market brands and labels, homegrown innovators, and signature al-fresco dining in a dynamic mix of experiences. Its vibrant public realm—anchored by twelve outdoor event spaces enlivened by pop-up kiosks, cultural markets, and seasonal festivals—will transform the harbourfront into a round-the-clock hub of energy and engagement. Designed to inspire connection and discovery, Central Yards invites locals, Central community, and global travelers to experience Hong Kong’s urban pulse in a bold new way.
The City’s One-and-Only Private Broadway‑Calibre Theatre
Central Yards will introduce Hong Kong’s one-and-only private Broadway‑calibre theatre, establishing an iconic cultural anchor along the harbourfront. This state-of-the-art venue, designed and engineered to international specifications — from stage design to back-of-house facilities and lighting systems — offers seating for over 1,100 guests and is fully equipped to host a broad spectrum of world‑class performances, from global premieres and flagship concerts to immersive productions and cross‑disciplinary showcases.
Envisioned as a new cultural gateway, the theatre will bring top-tier global productions to Hong Kong while celebrating local talent and stories on an international stage.
Pioneering Sustainable Design Innovations
Central Yards sets a new benchmark for ESG excellence and sustainable urban development in Hong Kong, integrating one of Hong Kong’s most comprehensive suites of green and smart building innovations — from innovative smart facade system that offer 30% higher energy efficiency compared to other Grade A offices, to eco-friendly recycled materials and space-tech efficient energy storage technology.
The development has secured or registered for the highest standards from nine of the world’s most respected green and smart building certifications — with additional accreditations in progress. These include BEAM Plus for New Buildings and New Neighbourhoods, as well as LEED, WELL, SITES, CGBL, CHBL, SmartScore and WiredScore, reflecting a holistic approach that advances energy efficiency, wellness, ecology, digital readiness and long‑term resilience. By fusing urban biodiversity enhancement, design innovations, data‑driven operations, Central Yards aspires to redefine and become a sustainable, people-centric district on Hong Kong’s harbourfront.
