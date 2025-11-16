The Dubai Beach EDITION Unveils a New Benchmark for Branded Residences in the UAE
Dubai’s newest design-forward address has arrived. The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION, now officially launched, mark a significant moment for the UAE’s luxury property landscape. As the first EDITION-branded residences in the country, this collection of 165 private homes introduces a fresh vision of contemporary resort living to Dubai Harbour, the city’s most coveted new waterfront.
Developed by H&H and owned by Shamal Holding, the project blends EDITION’s iconic lifestyle philosophy with architectural precision by RSHP and refined interiors from Rockwell Group. The result is a community where minimalist design meets the elemental beauty of Dubai’s shoreline, enriched by amenities crafted for connection, wellness, and effortless living.
A New Standard for Coastal Living
Set across four low-rise pavilion buildings, the residences span two to four bedrooms and range from 1,450 to 3,770 square feet. Every home embraces a refined coastal palette, where matte plaster walls, linen drapery, and hand-troweled textures pair with sleek bronze accents. The design language champions natural light and fluid transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.
Square M Design’s landscaping surrounds each pavilion with flora inspired by the site’s natural character, echoing Dubai Harbour’s wider ethos of modernity bonded to coastal ecology.
Architecture and Interiors in Harmony
RSHP’s architectural vision celebrates Dubai’s relationship with the sea through contemporary proportions, shifting light, and open air. As Richard Paul, Director at RSHP, describes:
“The residences are conceived as a seamless extension of the city’s relationship with the water — elegant, contemporary homes that celebrate both privacy and connection.”
Richard Paul
Inside, Rockwell Group’s design amplifies this calm precision. Partner Shawn Sullivan explains that their goal was “to create a resort that reflects the boldness of Dubai and its cosmopolitan pulse as well as the elemental calm of the sea and desert,” inviting residents to move gracefully between interior spaces and the waterfront.
An Amenity-Rich Lifestyle
The Dubai Beach EDITION is crafted as more than a residence; it is a lifestyle ecosystem. Amenities include:
A private beach and beach club
Landscaped gardens and sunbathing lawns
Multiple pools and shaded terraces
A dedicated wellness treatment center
A padel court and juice bar
Private lounge, events ballroom, and nightclub
Curated cultural and social spaces enlivened by art installations
Every experience is elevated by EDITION’s signature hospitality culture. Residents enjoy 24-hour concierge and security, priority access to hotel dining and services, and custom event-planning support.
Dubai Harbour: A Waterfront Masterpiece
Perfectly positioned within the Dubai Harbour masterplan, the residences offer seamless connectivity to the city — just ten minutes from Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. This location brings together the tranquility of a private shoreline with proximity to two of Dubai’s most dynamic neighborhoods.
Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal, notes that Dubai’s next chapter will be defined by new formats that merge credibility, culture, and lifestyle.
“The Dubai Beach EDITION is a distinctive beachfront concept that doesn’t just enter the category, but uplifts it."
Abdulla Binhabtoor
Design-Led Living Shaping Dubai’s Future
For H&H, whose portfolio includes globally revered brands such as Aman, Rosewood, and Four Seasons, The Dubai Beach EDITION represents a continued commitment to architecture-led development. CEO Miltos Bosinis calls the project an “elevated vision of coastal living” made possible through partnerships rooted in trust and design excellence.
As Dubai moves toward its 2040 urban vision, The Dubai Beach EDITION exemplifies how luxury, cultural significance, and modern hospitality can converge at the highest level.
Availability and Sales Information
A selection of the 165 private residences is now available for purchase, with handover scheduled for 2029. Prospective buyers may register interest at dubaibeacheditionresidences.com or visit the sales center at DIFC Gate Village 8.
