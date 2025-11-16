The Dubai Beach EDITION Unveils a New Benchmark for Branded Residences in the UAE

Set across four low-rise pavilion buildings, the residences span two to four bedrooms and range from 1,450 to 3,770 square feet. Every home embraces a refined coastal palette, where matte plaster walls, linen drapery, and hand-troweled textures pair with sleek bronze accents. The design language champions natural light and fluid transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.