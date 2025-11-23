Jebcore Companies, WMG Development, and Hilton Announce Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL — NOV. 18, 2025 — Jebcore Companies a real estate development firm headquartered in Sarasota, Florida with projects along the east coast, in collaboration with WMG Development and Hilton (NYSE: HLT) reveal Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota, introducing the iconic brand to the city for the first time.
Located in downtown Sarasota at the intersection of Main Street and Pineapple Avenue, Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota are situated steps from Sarasota Bay and the city’s largest marina. The location offers future owners access to the bayfront, fine dining and boutique shopping, creating an unrivaled urban-meets-coastal living experience. The development will prioritize pedestrian experience, architectural elegance, and elevated living.
“From the outset, our vision for Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota has been shaped by a deep appreciation for this extraordinary location, Sarasota’s rare blend of natural beauty, cultural richness and the legacy of one of the world’s most storied hospitality brands. This building is the perfect marriage of beautiful architecture and the world-class service for which Waldorf Astoria is renowned. Every detail, from its graceful design to its meticulously crafted interiors, has been conceived to embody the brand’s timeless sophistication, creating a landmark where iconic design and legendary hospitality come together in perfect harmony.”
Sadek Omar, Partner at Jebcore Companies
WMG Development acquired the site in 2023.
“This Five Points site is one of Sarasota’s most important addresses, and we are thrilled to partner with Jebcore on a project of this significance. From the moment we purchased this property, our intent was to build upon the property’s legacy and ensure we could be part of its story. Waldorf Astoria represents the pinnacle of elegance and service, and bringing this to downtown Sarasota allows us to advance the city’s rich narrative with something enduring, meaningful, and true to place. At WMG, our mission has always been to elevate experiences for communities — to develop with honor, integrity, and vision — and this project will not only be architecturally iconic, but it will also be a proud chapter in Sarasota’s future for generations to come.”
Curt Frost, President and CEO of WMG Development
Designed by award-winning ODP Architecture & Design with interiors by Workshop/APD, the 18-story tower will comprise of 86 private residences and a curated collection of world-class amenities, all complemented by Waldorf Astoria’s signature, Sincerely Elegant Service. The design emphasizes both elegance and lifestyle, offering over 50,000 square feet of interior and exterior amenities. Of which 20,000 square feet of indoor amenities include the brand's signature Peacock Alley lounge, fitness and Pilates studio, world-class spa, movie theater lounge, golf simulator and guest suites. Outdoors, residents will enjoy three-quarters of an acre of landscaped park space featuring a resort-style pool, tranquil cold plunge and hot tub, recreational lawns and beautifully landscaped gardens and a dedicated grove.
The experience extends beyond the building with 42,000 square feet of Class A commercial space with ample outdoor spaces and dedicated parking. A discreet sense of arrival will be achieved through two private access points - one on Main Street and another via a dedicated porte-cochère on Mira Mar Court - supported by valet services for both residences and retail. For added convenience and exclusivity, residents will also have access to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan house car and private golf cart service, along with a day yacht for exceptional waterfront experiences.
“Waldorf Astoria Residences Sarasota marks an exciting new chapter in our residential portfolio, introducing private residences that bring the brand’s legendary service and timeless design to this vibrant coastal downtown. Each new residence strengthens our commitment to creating extraordinary homes that embody Waldorf Astoria’s signature elegance and attention to detail in the world’s most desirable coastal settings.”
Jonathan Wingo, Global Head, Residential Programs, Hilton
Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026. Sales will commence soon, represented by Michael Saunders & Company.
