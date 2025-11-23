Meliá Hotels International to Manage MiM Hotels, Owned by Leo Messi, Integrating them into the Luxury Brand, The Meliá Collection
Source: Meliá Hotels International
Palma de Mallorca, October 6, 2025 – Meliá Hotels International and MiM Hotels, the boutique hospitality brand owned by global football legend Leo Messi, have announced a strategic partnership under which Meliá will take over the management of the MiM Hotels portfolio effective November 1. These distinctive properties will be incorporated into The Meliá Collection, the company’s curated selection of unique, character-rich hotels.
The MiM portfolio comprises six boutique hotels located in premier destinations across Spain—including Sitges, Sotogrande, Mallorca, Ibiza, and Baqueira Beret—as well as in Andorra. Each property reflects Messi’s personal vision of luxury hospitality, featuring signature elements such as the exclusive “Messi Suite” and curated memorabilia, including a signed replica of the Ballon d’Or trophy. These hotels are designed to deliver exceptional guest experiences in iconic settings, making their integration into The Meliá Collection a seamless fit. The properties will be operated under a lease agreement.
With 26 hotels currently open or under development in more than 12 countries, The Meliá Collection brings together independent hotels that preserve their unique identity while benefiting from Meliá’s global reach, brand standards, and marketing expertise. This model enables MiM Hotels to maintain their distinctive character while gaining access to Meliá’s international distribution and loyalty platforms.
A boutique portfolio defined by exclusivity and diversity MiM Hotels are renowned for their sophisticated, contemporary design, crafted by acclaimed interior designers such as Luis Bustamante and Lázaro Rosa-Violán. Each property combines privileged locations with a strong commitment to sustainability and wellness. Tailored to discerning travelers, the hotels offer personalized service and curated experiences, including signature culinary concepts. In select destinations—such as Baqueira, Andorra, and Sotogrande—Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany brings his unique gastronomic vision, blending local ingredients with Argentine influences in a relaxed yet refined style inspired by his restaurant concept, HINCHA.
Wellness is a cornerstone of the MiM experience, with thoughtfully designed spaces featuring hydrotherapy circuits, bespoke treatments, and serene environments for holistic relaxation. In destinations such as Sotogrande, Baqueira Beret, and Andorra, wellness offerings are complemented by outdoor activities including golf, skiing, and hiking.
Each MiM hotel is distinct in style and market positioning, with segmentation that includes adults-only properties—such as MiM Mallorca, MiM Sitges, and MiM Ibiza—and family-friendly options in Andorra, Sotogrande, and Baqueira Beret. Several hotels also offer facilities for small-scale professional meetings, conferences, and group events. All MiM properties hold LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), an internationally recognized benchmark for sustainable building practices developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.
“The strength of this alliance lies in the complementarity between the MiM Hotels and The Meliá Collection. Both share a common philosophy and a compelling value proposition for the most discerning travelers—driven by the inspiration of a global icon like Leo Messi and the proven expertise of a leading hospitality group like Meliá.”
Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.