Mostly Baroque Presents Classical Music Performance Festival
MIAMI, FL, November 17, 2025 - Mostly Baroque presents an intimate three-concert series from February 26 - March 1, 2026 in Carnival Studio Theater, making its debut during the Adrienne Arsht Center’s 20th anniversary season. The South Florida-based instrumental ensemble is dedicated to historically informed vocal concerts and instrumental performances of the music of Bach, Handel, Telemann and Vivaldi, among other Baroque composers.
“Mostly Baroque is proud to present an exclusive series showcasing the full breadth of classical performance that audiences love - from opera and oratorio to orchestral, solo choir and solo recitals - all within a three-concert experience. The ensemble will bring to life iconic works by the most important 18th century masters, and since our musicians have performed together for more than 25 years in chamber music and orchestral settings - that shared brilliant artistry shines through.”
Dr. David O. Hartman, Music Director, Mostly Baroque
A Baroque orchestra is more intimate in both size and sound than a modern symphonic orchestra, featuring violins, violas, celli, double bass, harpsichord, flute, oboe, and trumpet. The musicians perform on period instruments or faithful reproductions, using Baroque bows that produce a warmer, softer and more nuanced tone than modern orchestral ones. This historically informed approach allows audiences to experience the music much as it would have been heard in the 18th century - with clarity, balance, and a natural expressiveness that highlights the beauty and detail of the compositions.
Mostly Baroque concert series schedule:
Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. - The festival opens with J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and a performance of GP Telemann’s Don Quichotte suite. (Running time: 120 minutes.)
Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. - Rising bass-baritone concert artist and composer Johan Hartman will perform Gerald Finzi’s Let Us Garlands Bring (a setting of five Shakespeare songs), along with the Don Quixote songs of Jacques Ibert (written for the 1933 film) - performing famous works in English, French, German and Italian. The program will also feature several original song cycles from Johan Hartman’s debut EP album, Blood and the Moon, recently released on Constitution Records. (Running time: 60 minutes.)
Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. - The festival concludes with the ensemble’s critically acclaimed production of Pergolesi’s La Serva Padrona, a light and charming comedic chamber opera about a servant’s plan to become the master of the house, starring Johan Hartman and soprano Yi-Chun Sarah Tsai. Special guest stars include The Miami Oratorio Society, an African American chorus performing Black Spirituals by African American pioneering composer Florence Price and choruses from Handel’s Messiah with the Mostly Baroque Chamber Orchestra. (Running time: 75 minutes.)
Location: Carnival Studio Theater (in the Ziff Ballet Opera House), Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132
To purchase tickets, visit ArshtCenter.org. (Buy two or more Mostly Baroque productions and save 15%)
Performing on both period and modern instruments, depending on the repertory and circumstances of the performance, Mostly Baroque’s programming often pairs cornerstone Baroque repertoire with rarely heard works, offering South Florida audiences fresh perspectives on the period’s music. The organization has consistently supported emerging composers and performers, enriching the musical landscape through innovative presentations. Chamber music is regarded as classical music at its most human - small in scale but vast in depth, a private conversation that somehow speaks universally.
The Carnival Studio Theater, the Adrienne Arsht Center’s black-box space, offers performance attendees intimacy that is meant for small audiences and refined listening. The up close experience allows guests to be drawn into the tension, the humor, the tenderness of the concert series.
