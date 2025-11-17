A Night of Legacy and Luminaries: Manhattan School of Music Celebrates Excellence at the 2025 Precollege Gala

Dr. Kim, Director of the Complex Spine and Scoliosis Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery, brings a different kind of virtuosity to the honorees’ circle. Internationally recognized for his surgical expertise, he has also become a beacon of humanitarian impact, particularly through his transformative work in Ghana where he performs life-changing procedures for pediatric and adult patients. His career represents the intersection of precision, compassion, and purpose, qualities deeply aligned with the School’s ethos.