A Night of Legacy and Luminaries: Manhattan School of Music Celebrates Excellence at the 2025 Precollege Gala
Manhattan School of Music will shine its spotlight on two extraordinary alumni this Saturday, November 15th, 2025, as the institution hosts its annual Precollege Gala in New York City. The evening, guided by CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano, promises a thoughtful blend of artistry, legacy, and community, honoring internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard and pioneering spine surgeon Dr. Han Jo Kim.
The celebration marks more than a gala; it reflects over a century of commitment to nurturing musical talent at the earliest stages. MSM’s Precollege Division has shaped countless careers, and this year’s honorees embody the institution’s mission with striking clarity.
Honoring Two Distinct Paths of Excellence
Leonard and Dr. Kim, both graduates of the Class of ’98, illustrate the far-reaching impact of the Precollege program. Leonard, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of opera’s most magnetic voices, continues to command stages across the globe, performing with The Metropolitan Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, and Carnegie Hall, where she is a Perspectives Artist this season. Her artistry, discipline, and global presence echo MSM’s own evolution as a conservatory grounded in both tradition and innovation.
Dr. Kim, Director of the Complex Spine and Scoliosis Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery, brings a different kind of virtuosity to the honorees’ circle. Internationally recognized for his surgical expertise, he has also become a beacon of humanitarian impact, particularly through his transformative work in Ghana where he performs life-changing procedures for pediatric and adult patients. His career represents the intersection of precision, compassion, and purpose, qualities deeply aligned with the School’s ethos.
A Program Illuminated by Young Talent and Distinguished Voices
The 2025 Precollege Gala will showcase performances by the next generation of extraordinary musicians, including violinist Isaiah Shin (P ’32), pianist Christopher Ramos (P ’26), soprano Isabella Moon (P ’26), and Winter Donnelly (P ’27). Their artistry serves as a living testament to the rigorous training and mentorship that characterizes MSM’s Saturday program for students ages 8 to 18.
Throughout the evening, guests will hear from individuals who have shaped the School’s community, including MSM President James Gandre, Precollege parent and Board Vice Chair Kishore Ballal, acclaimed pianist Simone Dinnerstein (P ’89), and composer-pianist Chloe Flower (P ’00), known widely for her GRAMMY Awards performance with Cardi B and her advocacy for music education. The night will also feature a virtual greeting from Oscar-winning songwriter Robert Lopez (P ’93), further underscoring the reach of MSM’s creative family.
Following the formal program, a cocktail reception will allow guests to connect while enjoying additional student performances. Expected attendees include Barbara Corcoran, Dr. Bryan T. Kelly, Maribel Lieberman, and Sylvia Hemingway, adding further sparkle to the evening’s guest list.
Where Legacy Meets Future: Supporting Young Artists
The Precollege Gala is more than a celebration of accomplishment; it is a cornerstone of MSM’s philanthropic mission. Proceeds directly support the Precollege Scholarship Fund, which ensures that gifted young musicians can access world-class training regardless of financial background. This commitment honors the School’s origins as a community music institution founded by Janet Daniels Schenck in 1917, one dedicated to opening doors for the next generation of artists.
Today, Manhattan School of Music serves more than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students from over 50 countries and nearly every state. Its distinguished faculty includes artists from the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and leading jazz and Broadway ensembles. Beyond its collegiate programs, MSM reaches thousands of children annually through its Arts-in-Education initiatives and Distance Learning Program, reinforcing its belief that access to the arts can transform lives.
A Celebration of Artistry, Impact, and Community
The 2025 Precollege Gala captures the essence of what makes MSM a cultural treasure. It is a space where interdisciplinary achievement is celebrated, where young artists share the stage with global leaders in their fields, and where the past and future harmonize in meaningful ways.
As the School honors Isabel Leonard and Dr. Han Jo Kim, it pays tribute not only to the brilliance of its alumni but also to the connective tissue of mentorship, generosity, and artistic pursuit that has defined Manhattan School of Music for more than a century.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.