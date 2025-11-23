Olivine Opens Today as Auburn’s Newest Rooftop Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge
Source: Olivine
Auburn, AL (November 19, 2025) - Olivine, Auburn’s newest rooftop restaurant and cocktail lounge, officially opens to the public today, Wednesday, November 19. Where fine Italian cuisine meets the warmth and charm of the American South, Olivine will serve as a lively gathering place and a serene escape above downtown Auburn.
“Olivine isn’t just Auburn’s newest restaurant, it’s the first of its kind in the area. We set out to create a space that feels both elevated and inviting, where friends, travelers, and locals can gather above the city and discover something entirely new. It carries Alabama’s spirit with the energy and feel of a big city.”
Sloan Carter, General Manager
Inspired by Italy’s Campania region, Olivine’s seasonal menus, helmed by Chef Rick Yockachonis, previously of Ma-Fias of Opelika, artfully blend Neapolitan and Alabamian influences, highlighting quality heirloom ingredients and wood-fired techniques. Guests can enjoy shareable starters such as Saffron Arancini, Smoked Mussels, and Ahi Crudo, alongside wood-fired pizzas, handmade pastas, an extensive raw bar, and desserts to round out each meal. Weekend menus include dishes like Mascarpone Fluffy Whipped Egg Pancakes, Frittata, and Benedict all’Italiana for brunch and Olives & Cheese, Wood-Fired Bread, and Roasted Fig Pizza for late-night bites. The beverage program mirrors these Italian influences, with signature cocktails including a classic Negroni, Pepperoncini Martini, Italian Margarita, and the Vesuvio, a mezcal cocktail finished with a black volcanic salt rim.
“I’m honored to help write a new chapter for Auburn’s food scene. Our menu brings Neapolitan technique and Alabamian heart together. From handmade pastas to blistered pizzas and seasonal produce from Southern farms, every dish is designed to surprise, comfort, and spark curiosity. It’s a fresh take on the classics I grew up loving.”
Rick Yockachonis, Executive Chef
Located on the sixth floor of the downtown AC Hotel Auburn, Olivine offers seating for 186 across indoor and outdoor spaces. Designed for year-round comfort, the rooftop restaurant boasts heaters, fire pits, and a nano-door system for climate control – all complemented by expansive skyline views of what locals call “The Loveliest Village on the Plains.” Inside, the atmosphere is warm and inviting, with dim lighting, open windows that welcome natural light, and individual lamps at each table. Artwork is thoughtfully displayed throughout the space, and an in-house DJ sets the tone, creating a vibrant yet refined dining experience.
Open to both the public and hotel guests, Olivine’s hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm - 10:30pm, Friday from 5pm – 12:30am, Saturday brunch from 11am – 3pm and dinner from 5pm – 12:30pm, and Sunday brunch from 11am – 3pm. Reservations can be made on OpenTable here. For more information, please visit olivineauburn.com or follow along at @olivineauburn.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.