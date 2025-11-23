Teatown Announces the 22nd Annual Hudson River EagleFest® 2026 at Croton Point Park
Ossining, New York – November 17, 2025 – The eagle has landed! Teatown Lake Reservation, a nonprofit environmental education center and nature preserve whose mission is to inspire its community to lifelong environmental stewardship, announces the 22nd Annual Teatown Hudson River EagleFest® that will take place on , located in Croton-on-Hudson, NY – about an hour north of New York City on the Metro-North. Celebrating the majesty of bald eagles as they descend upon the Hudson River during their annual winter migration, EagleFest will include thrilling live bird shows spotlighting birds of prey, bird walks where visitors can view eagles through spotting scopes, heated tents filled with educational exhibits, crafts and games for children, and food trucks. The snow date is Sunday, February 8, 2026. Tickets (available by mid-December) and info are available at Teatown.org/eaglefest.
“For over two decades, we are thrilled that EagleFest has grown into one of our most beloved annual community events, when visitors can witness or get up close to dozens of bird species including the northern cardinal, American kestrel or bald eagle. We originally started EagleFest with a few hundred avian enthusiasts, as a way to celebrate the return of bald eagles to the Hudson Valley and raise awareness of the once endangered species. Today, EagleFest attracts over 3,000 visitors including families, students and young attendees who witness the beauty and majesty of these birds of prey, learn ways to protect our environment, and advance conservation – inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards.”
Kevin Carter, Executive Director of Teatown Lake Reservation
Among the many experiences available at the upcoming 2026 EagleFest include joining master storyteller Jonathan Kruk and musician Steve Kellman for stories and songs of Bald Eagles in the Hudson River Valley; taking a family bird walk led by Teatown Director of Education Emily Edmonds-Langham; and seeing raptors on the wing with Brian Bradley’s Skyhunters in flight. Additional programming details for EagleFest 2026 will be also announced in the coming weeks.
“Bald eagles are among the largest raptors in the Northeast. Keep your eyes on the skies to spot this massive bird of prey in flight—but don’t confuse it with other soaring species. Eagles hold their broad wings flat when flying, while turkey vultures and black vultures teeter through the air with their wings in a distinct ‘V’ shape. All three of these big birds love leftovers, feeding on carrion and serving as essential members of nature’s clean-up crew.”
Emily Edmonds-Langham, Teatown’s Director of Education
In addition, Teatown invites photographers to celebrate the majesty of the Hudson Valley’s eagles and raptors in its Sixth Annual EagleFest Photo Contest, open for submissions Monday, December 15, 2025 through 11:59 PM ET on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Winning images will be showcased on Teatown’s website and across its social media channels. For last year’s winning photos, visit here.
Attendees can also make the most of EagleFest by stopping at viewing sites — each of which offer guided eagle spotting and spectacular river views. Viewing sites include the Echo Boat Ramp (at the Croton train station), George’s Island Park in Montrose, Steamboat Riverfront Park in Verplanck, Groundwork Hudson Valley Science Barge in Yonkers, and Wave Hill in the Bronx. Guests can collect stamps from a viewing site and participating exhibitors at EagleFest headquarters at Croton Point Park in your EagleFest Passport to enter to win a raffle prize!
Croton Point Park is accessible via Metro-North from Grand Central Terminal to the Croton-Harmon station. Free shuttle buses will operate throughout the day to bring attendees to and from headquarters, outlying parking lots, the Metro-North Train Station, and the Croton Boat Ramp viewing site. Free parking is available in the park and just outside the park entrance.
As eagles are more likely to congregate in the lower Hudson Valley when temperatures are consistently cold and ice forms on the waterways, Teatown recommends to dress warmly, with layers and with appropriate footgear. Scarves, gloves, and hats are highly recommended. Tents and theaters will also be heated.
EagleFest is supported through a Market New York grant awarded by Empire State Development and I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism.
Sponsors to date include Con Edison and the PCSB Foundation, whose generous support helps make the Teatown Hudson River EagleFest® possible.
For more event information and tickets (available by mid-December), visit www.teatown.org. Follow on Instagram @teatown_lake_reservation or Facebook at Teatown Lake Reservation.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.