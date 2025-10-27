Teatown Lake Reservation Hosts Inspiring “Night in the Woods” Gala at the New York Botanical Garden

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Susan Todd and Andrew Young of Archipelago Films/Arise Media. Known for their breathtaking nature documentaries featured on HBO, PBS, and National Geographic, the filmmaking duo was celebrated for both their global environmental storytelling and their deep personal connection to Teatown’s 1,000-acre nature preserve. Raised in neighboring Croton, Andrew and Susan have spent years capturing the magic of the Hudson Valley landscape, including filming salamander migrations and producing Backyard Wilderness—the only IMAX film made in Westchester County, screened in 80 theaters worldwide.