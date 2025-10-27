Teatown Lake Reservation Hosts Inspiring “Night in the Woods” Gala at the New York Botanical Garden
On a crisp autumn evening in the Bronx, Teatown Lake Reservation brought together supporters, environmental advocates, and community leaders for its annual Night in the Woods Gala at the New York Botanical Garden. The event, held on Friday, October 17th, celebrated Teatown’s mission to foster environmental stewardship and raised vital funds to support its year-round programming in conservation, sustainability education, and youth engagement.
A Night Dedicated to Environmental Leadership
This year’s theme, “Inspiring Environmental Leadership,” highlighted not only accomplished figures in environmental advocacy but also the next generation of changemakers. Teatown presented its inaugural Trailblazer Award to Sarah Gardner, a remarkable young leader who started as a camper in 2010 and has since grown into a counselor, educator, and emerging scientist. Now studying chemical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Gardner is working on sustainable plastics research and has participated in global clean water initiatives in Ecuador.
Honoring Visionary Environmental Filmmakers
A highlight of the evening was the recognition of Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmakers Susan Todd and Andrew Young of Archipelago Films/Arise Media. Known for their breathtaking nature documentaries featured on HBO, PBS, and National Geographic, the filmmaking duo was celebrated for both their global environmental storytelling and their deep personal connection to Teatown’s 1,000-acre nature preserve. Raised in neighboring Croton, Andrew and Susan have spent years capturing the magic of the Hudson Valley landscape, including filming salamander migrations and producing Backyard Wilderness—the only IMAX film made in Westchester County, screened in 80 theaters worldwide.
During the gala, guests were treated to a sneak peek of their upcoming documentary Inner Nature, which explores the deep bond between humans and the natural world.
Elegant Evening & Exciting Auction
The evening began with an elegant cocktail reception followed by an energetic live auction. Top auction experiences included private tours at the American Museum of Natural History and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Grand Central Terminal, culminating in a dinner at the acclaimed Grand Brasserie in Vanderbilt Hall, designed by David Rockwell.
Distinguished Guests & Civic Leaders
Notable attendees included State Assembly Member Dana Levenberg, Deputy County Executive Richard Wishnie, and Town of Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman, who presented proclamations in recognition of Teatown’s leadership and honorees’ contributions. While Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins was unable to attend, he also provided a proclamation honoring the evening’s recipients, underscoring the importance of Teatown’s mission to the broader community.
A Vision for Teatown’s Future
In a major announcement, Teatown shared updates on its ambitious $26 million campus redevelopment project, now underway. The transformative plan includes a new 22,000-square-foot environmentally designed Education Center, renovations to the existing Nature Center, and expanded ecological access across the campus. The development, led by award-winning nARCHITECTS and landscape architects Starr Whitehouse, will create state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor learning spaces, a green roof, and enhanced public accessibility—all in service of educating future environmental leaders.
A Celebration with Purpose
The Night in the Woods Gala was more than an elegant evening—it was a meaningful call to action, underscoring the critical role that community-based environmental organizations play in protecting natural resources and educating future generations. Guests left inspired, not only by the honorees' extraordinary achievements but by Teatown’s continued commitment to conservation leadership and hands-on environmental education.
For more information, visit www.teatown.org or follow @teatown_lake_reservation on Instagram and Facebook.
