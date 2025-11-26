CC Rooftop Social Club Debuts in Miami, Featuring Luxury Dining and Skyline Entertainment
MIAMI, FL (October 22, 2025) – Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood welcomes CC Rooftop Social Club, a luxurious rooftop bar and entertainment destination offering panoramic city views, Tulum-inspired design, and an immersive nightlife experience. Reservations are via OpenTable for a November 11th grand opening where guests will enjoy elevated cuisine, live entertainment, and spectacular city views.
Perched above the seventh floor of Moxy Miami Wynwood, CC Rooftop Social Club combines tropical-inspired décor with intimate outdoor terraces and a vibrant social lounge. The space transitions gracefully from the dining room below, with a grand staircase leading to the rooftop lounge above–creating a journey from dinner to nightlife. Whether for handcrafted cocktails, live music, or private events, CC Rooftop Social Club offers an all-encompassing, transportive experience. Guests can relax by the outdoor sunken pool or in VIP-style seating while enjoying world-class service and music under the Miami skyline.
The rooftop menu invites guests to indulge in a curated selection of modern starters and refined shared plates. Highlights include Shishito Peppers, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Peking Duck Bao, Wagyu Gyoza, Truffle Edamame Dumplings and more. For lighter fare, guests can enjoy Wedge, Caesar, or Crispy Kale Salads, along with Salmon and Tuna Carpaccio. Elevating the rooftop dining experience, CC’s also features luxury service options, including a Caviar Service and an impressive Seafood Tower. As an added benefit for members, CC’s also features a full Kosher kitchen available upon request.
For those seeking pre-dinner drinks or late-night entertainment, CC Rooftop Social Club will be the ultimate destination, offering an expansive bar and a sophisticated cocktail program, which includes a variety of unique creations such as Goddess of Fire, CC’s signature spicy margarita, Forbidden Fruit and The Temptation Tree. Guests can also indulge in kombucha-inspired blends, designer cocktails, and fresh-fruit mocktails.
The outdoor terrace offers an intimate and transportive escape, surrounded by swaying palms, soft lantern light, and the warm glow of candles. It’s a place to unwind over fine wines, hand-rolled cigars, curated bites, and effortless conversation beneath the palms and stars. Inside, the energy builds in a living room style social lounge designed for live music, dancing, and signature cocktails. Every night feels spontaneous, vibrant, and alive, creating an atmosphere that invites connection.
“We designed CC’s Rooftop to be more than just a lounge – it’s a destination that transitions effortlessly from sunset cocktails to late-night celebration,” said CC Waknine, co-owner. “It’s where Miami’s energy meets Brooklyn’s edge.”
Equal parts escape and celebration, CC Rooftop Social Club invites guests to experience Miami from a new perspective–where every moment feels elevated, connected, and alive. For more information and reservations, please visit ccclubmiami.com. For up-to-date news on events and specials please visit @ccsocialclubmiami.
