CC Rooftop Social Club Debuts in Miami, Featuring Luxury Dining and Skyline Entertainment

Perched above the seventh floor of Moxy Miami Wynwood, CC Rooftop Social Club combines tropical-inspired décor with intimate outdoor terraces and a vibrant social lounge. The space transitions gracefully from the dining room below, with a grand staircase leading to the rooftop lounge above–creating a journey from dinner to nightlife. Whether for handcrafted cocktails, live music, or private events, CC Rooftop Social Club offers an all-encompassing, transportive experience. Guests can relax by the outdoor sunken pool or in VIP-style seating while enjoying world-class service and music under the Miami skyline.