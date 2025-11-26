Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Unveils ‘The Art Of…’ – Immersive Stays for Wellbeing, Reconnection, and Discovery

With The Art of Exploring offer, guests can discover Ubud’s legendary tapestry of vibrant landscapes from both land and sky with an immersive three-night stay comprising a personalised full-day guided tour to some of Bali’s most unique and culturally rich destinations as tailored to each guest by the the resort’s team; and a morning flight aboard Bali’s first and only hot air ballon experience to witness the breathtaking views of the surrounding vistas and the majestic Mount Agung on the horizon. Complementing this experience, guests can unwind with 60-minute ancient Balinese massage and savour a leisurely picnic lunch overlooking the tranquil rice paddy fields that encompass the resort.