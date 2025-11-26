Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana, Unveils ‘The Art Of…’ – Immersive Stays for Wellbeing, Reconnection, and Discovery
Family-owned, art-infused boutique resort, Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana invites travellers to embark on its signature ‘The Art Of...’ journeys – a series of thoughtfully crafted experiences designed to celebrate Bali’s rich traditions, personal rejuvenation, and shared moments with loved ones. From restorative wellness stays infused with traditional healing practices; and romantic retreats filled with gastronomic delights; to exploring the island’s cultural treasures – each experience has been curated to help guests immerse themselves in the beauty of the Bali.
Situated amongst lush rice fields on the fringes of the artist’s village of Ubud and comprising 24 villas and suites, Tanah Gajah creates a serene ambiance in which guests can relax, reconnect and rejuvenate with a range of crafted retreats.
The Art of Healing and Wellness
Unveiling a new chapter in its wellness story, Tanah Gajah Ubud presents The Art of Healing and Wellness, designed to guide guests on a path to spiritual renewal, mental clarity and physical rejuvenation. Nestled amid Bali’s ancient Hindu sacred sites, such as the 11th century Goa Gajah – a retreat once reserved for Shiva priests and Buddhist monks – and the 13th century Pura Penataran Sasih temple, the resort invites guests to embark on a 60-minute Journey to Balance and Inner Peace, featuring palm readings; a water blessing; and hypnotherapy.
Exploring the charm of Ubud, guests’ dedicated butler leads a 60-minute guided village and rice paddy trek, offering moments of reflection amidst lush greenery. The day flows into a private 60-minute restorative yoga session, focusing on mindful breathing to release tension and restore energy; followed by a deeply soothing 90-minute Ayurvedic Abhyanga Massage in one of the resort’s Spa Suites. Guests can complete the experience with a nourishing two-course healthy lunch or dinner at The Tempayan, where the flavours of Bali are as rejuvenating as the day itself.
The Art of Healing and Wellness offer at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana starts from IDR 8,843,00++ (or approx. GBP 395++) per night, based on two sharing a One Bedroom Club Suite. Subject to a minimum two-night stay, valid until 31 March 2026.
The Art of Romance
The Art of Romance welcomes guests with a floral bath upon arrival at their One Bedroom Club Suite, before continuing with an elegant afternoon tea picnic overlooking endless vistas of thriving rice fields. Encompassing an Ayurvedic Abhyanga massage; organic body polish; and a serene bath ritual; complemented by a bottle of chilled sparkling wine, the 120-minute couple’s spa experience invites guests to unwind and relax in their own private Spa Suite. As evening falls, couples can savour a three-course dining experience in the secluded comfort of their private residence or The Tempayan, the resort’s signature restaurant. Helping guests to capture their romantic memories, The Art of Romance includes a private photoshoot set amid the resort’s lush surroundings.
The Art of Romance at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana starts from IDR 8,585,200++ (or approx. GBP 380++) per night in One-Bedroom Club Suite, based on two people sharing, subject to a minimum two nights stay, for stays until 31 March 2026.
The Art of Family Fun
For guests seeking to reconnect with their loved ones, Tanah Gajah Ubud’s The Art of Family Fun crafts an enriching adventure. With a private Vintage VW Tour, guests can enjoy a half-day immersive experience exploring Bali’s untouched landscapes and cultural treasures aboard a classic VW convertible, before savouring a sumptuous Balinese lunch at Tanah Gajah’s sister resort, Dua Dari, a Residence by Hadiprana, set in a sprawling two-hectare landscape within dense forest alongside the banks of Ubud’s Petanu River. Back at the resort, families can enjoy trying on traditional Balinese attire for a family photo session, reconnect with a Picnic Lunch overlooking an endless vista of thriving rice fields and unwind with a relaxing spa experience comprising a 60-minute Balinese massage for adults; and a 30-minute massage or children’s facial for the little ones.
The Art of Family Fun at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana is available until 31 March 2026, and starts from IDR 13,474,900++ (or approx. GBP600++) based on a family of two adults and two children (up to 11 years old) or three adults, staying in a Two Bedroom Club Family Pool Villa, inclusive of return airport transfers and club benefits. Minimum three-night stay applies.
The Art of Slumber
Crafted for guests looking to ease into restful bliss, The Art of Slumber starts with a gentle morning yoga class and soothing Jade Massage for two to ease tension and elevate relaxation, before a purification ceremony at the resort’s private temple cleanses mind, body and soul. As the day draws to a close, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully prepared three-course dinner designed to support a restful night’s sleep before returning to their private residence where a calming herbal infusion and specially curated playlist await to guide guests into a peaceful slumber.
Available until 31 March 2026, The Art of Slumber offer at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana starts from IDR 8,565,700 ++ (or approx. GBP 382++) per night for two people sharing a Bedroom Club Suite.
The Art of Exploring
With The Art of Exploring offer, guests can discover Ubud’s legendary tapestry of vibrant landscapes from both land and sky with an immersive three-night stay comprising a personalised full-day guided tour to some of Bali’s most unique and culturally rich destinations as tailored to each guest by the the resort’s team; and a morning flight aboard Bali’s first and only hot air ballon experience to witness the breathtaking views of the surrounding vistas and the majestic Mount Agung on the horizon. Complementing this experience, guests can unwind with 60-minute ancient Balinese massage and savour a leisurely picnic lunch overlooking the tranquil rice paddy fields that encompass the resort.
Available until 31 March 2026, The Art of Exploring offer at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana starts from IDR 7,985,600 (or approx. GBP 355++) per night, based on two people sharing a One Bedroom Club Suite, based on two people sharing.
The Art of Reuniting
Through The Art of Reuniting, guests can enjoy exclusive use of Tanah Gajah Ubud, transforming the luxury resort into a private Balinese paradise, ideal for family celebrations, weddings and gatherings. Nestled within six hectares of emerald rice paddies, the resort reveals 24-singular suites and villas designed for guests to delight in serenity, comfort, and the timeless allure of Bali’s natural beauty.
Each moment is tailored for reconnection and comfort – from a personalized butler service; and daily a la carte breakfast; to fruits, afternoon tea, sunset cocktails, and a fully stocked minibar. For those seeking to stay active, the resort offers access to The Spa, health club, and scheduled yoga classes, while the inclusion of a professional photo session, preserves the togetherness of the occasion.
The Art of Reuniting offer at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana start from IDR 144,000,000++ (or approx. GBP6,563++) per night, subject to a minimum two-night stay.
For more information and reservations, visit www.tanahgajahubud.com.
