Api Jiwa at Capella Ubud, Bali, Unveils a New Farm-to-Flame Culinary Transformation
Api Jiwa at Capella Ubud, Bali, introduces an exciting reimagining of its culinary journey, celebrating the art of dining from farm-to-flame. This Asian-inspired tasting dinner showcases a harmonious blend of seasonal ingredients, capturing the essence of fire and nature's abundance in each exquisite dish. The name "Api Jiwa," meaning "Fire to the Soul" in Sanskrit, reflects the passion and craftsmanship infused into every aspect of the dining experience.
Nestled within the vibrant jungle camp, Api Jiwa will engage diners in a captivating, interactive culinary adventure, with the open kitchen serving as the heart of this artistry. From this vantage point, talented chefs bring each course to life.
"For centuries, the kitchen has stood as the heart and soul of every home, a sacred space where stories are shared, traditions are cherished, and flavours come alive. At Api Jiwa, we honour this essence by igniting our passion to create soulful cuisine."
Chef Arvie Delvo, Executive Chef at Capella Ubud
Api Jiwa incorporates sustainability into its cuisine by preserving ancient cooking techniques that utilise Wara, the leftover stalks from harvesting. The resort's chefs harness the unique flavours and aromas of the Wara grilling method, infusing dishes with a natural smokiness while honouring both tradition and the environment. They collect surplus rice straws from the surrounding paddy fields, using this key material as the centrepiece of Warayaki, a traditional Japanese straw-grilling technique dating back to the 17th century.
With a carefully crafted lineup of Asian-inspired tasting menus, Api Jiwa promises to impress with handpicked, seasonal ingredients sourced from the land, ocean, organic farms, and gardens, all skilfully prepared over fire into bold, mouthwatering creations. Chef Arvie's shortrib bossam is served with seasonal organic vegetable pickles and heritage Mansur rice, cultivated using time-honoured permaculture farming methods from Begawan village, just six kilometres from the camp. Freshly harvested corn is transformed into a smooth, indulgent soup, while grilled sweet baby corn adds a touch of smokiness that enhances its natural sweetness. Paired with a playful corn flan, this dish invites patrons to scoop and mix for a delightful balance of textures. The seared tuna, infused with a smoky aroma from the burning straw, is prepared over high heat, ensuring the outside is perfectly seared while the inside remains tender.
At Api Jiwa, every dish is a dialogue between the chef, fire, and ingredients. Guests sit around the Chef's Counter and enjoy flavourful dishes accompanied by stories about their origin, the farmers and fishermen, and the traditions and innovations in the preparation of ingredients. Each dish reveals a new surprise, inviting guests to experience the dramatic and unpredictable excitement of fire, precision, and flavour. The cooking captivates with every flicker of flame and sizzle, transforming grilling into a dynamic display of skill and artistry. Whether at the Chef's Counter or at private tables, the promise of surprise is alive in every moment.
To enhance the dining journey, Api Jiwa offers a delightful campfire experience that complements both pre- and post-dining moments. Guests are invited to gather around a cosy bonfire, enjoying artisanal cocktails, rich hot chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. This warm and inviting atmosphere adds an unforgettable touch, allowing guests to unwind, share stories, and soak in the natural surroundings before or after their culinary adventure.
As the sun sets, the magic of the evening unfolds at Api Jiwa. The restaurant's unique interior design showcases Bill Bensley's creative vision of a functional launderette from a bygone era. Antique furniture and unique artwork, such as wooden scrub boards and charcoal irons, adorn every corner, each telling its own story. The use of Indonesian batik linen adds a vibrant touch, bringing the design to life.
Guests are invited to experience the transformative journey of flavours at Api Jiwa, where culinary artistry meets the essence of nature in a spectacular farm-to-flame celebration. An unforgettable evening unfolds through dynamic dishes, captivating stories, and the warmth of shared moments around the fire. Whether seated at the Chef's Counter or enjoying the enchanting ambience of the restaurant, each bite is a celebration of sustainability, tradition, and innovation. The magic of Api Jiwa awaits as the senses are ignited and the dining experience is elevated to new heights. A culinary adventure at Api Jiwa is waiting to be savoured.
