Capella Kyoto Reveals Gion’s Hidden Soul

An invitation into the timeless world of urushi - Japanese lacquerware treasured for over 9,000 years. At the atelier of a multi-generational master, guests will learn the meticulous art of harvesting and refining sap from the lacquer tree, before visiting a nearby temple where urushi has adorned sacred objects for centuries. The experience concludes with a hands-on workshop to create their own urushi bowl and chopsticks or repair pottery using the kintsugi method - the art of mending with lacquer and gold. A keepsake infused with spirit, craftsmanship, and the quiet beauty of impermanence.