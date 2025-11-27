Lights on the Farm Returns to Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum
PLANO, Tex. (November 2025) – Lights on the Farm will return to Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum for its 5th holiday season from November 28 to December 28 with more than two million dazzling lights once again adorning the 19th-century historical site’s 13 original buildings. Located at 1900 West 15th Street in Plano, the event welcomes around 30,000 each year with charming light displays set against the Heritage Farmstead Museum’s more than four acres of year-round attractions.
“There’s nothing more nostalgic for the holidays than taking a step back into a twinkling past. Just as much as we seek to preserve the history of our region, we hope guests from across North Texas will join us in making new memories this season that will last a lifetime.”
M’Lou Hyttinen, President and CEO of the Heritage Farmstead Museum
Visitors of all ages will revel in the festive holiday scenes and characters that create the perfect setting for holiday photos. The event has become one of North Texas’ top holiday attractions as guests come for the season and discover a community treasure worth visiting year-round. This year, highlights include:
Photo Ops: Pose in front of the 30-foot Christmas tree that has been the backdrop to several holiday marriage proposals.
Treats: Indulge in s’mores, hot cocoa, donuts, popcorn and more while enjoying festive holiday music.
For Families: Meet your favorite characters at two Princess Nights, Galaxy Night for Star Wars fans, Frozen Adventure Night, Toy Land Night, Paw-Tastic Night, Superhero Night, Ugly Sweater and Pajama Night, as well as Santa.
For adults: The Red, White and Lights Wine Walk Night offers a perfect outing, with a ticket providing a souvenir glass and two glasses of wine.
Lights on the Farm will run from Friday, November 28, through Sunday, December 28, and is open Thursdays to Sundays 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., as well as Monday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 23. Tickets range from $10 to $18 per person, and are cheaper if purchased in advance at www.heritagefarmstead.org, where you can also see the season’s full calendar. Parking is free in the BT Furnishings lot, or across the street at Pickleball Kingdom, where there will be free shuttles available.
With a history dating back to 1891, the Heritage Farmstead Museum is supported by the Heritage Farmstead Association, which works to preserve, teach and demonstrate the past to 50,000 visitors annually. The living museum of agricultural history has been awarded designation by the Plano Landmark Association, a State of Texas Historical marker, and a listing in the National Register of Historic Places. It has also received accreditation from the prestigious American Association of Museums.
