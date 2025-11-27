Pianist Misha Dichter Brings 80th Birthday Tour to Kravis Center

Jaffé launched his solo performance career at the age of 11 with an orchestral debut in his native Brazil. His recitals and guest solo appearances with multiple orchestras have brought him to play in prestigious artistic centers around the world including New York City, London, Tokyo, Ottawa, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The New York Times describes Jaffé as “an elegant and accomplished artist” of “taste, technique, musicianship and a contagious youthful enthusiasm.” He is principal cellist of Palm Beach Symphony and Music Director of the Florida Youth Orchestra. A prize winner in numerous national and international competitions, Jaffé received four degrees from Yale University including a Doctor of Musical Arts. He served as dean of the Lynn University Conservatory of Music and created its Preparatory Division, began the Strings Program at St. Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, has conducted the Florida Youth Orchestra for more than 25 years, performed as principal cello for the Florida Grand Opera for over 15 years and a member of the Delray String Quartet for more than 10 seasons and taught at Palm Beach Atlantic University. He’s conducted, performed and taught at the Santa Catarina Music Festival and performs regularly at the Sunflower and Buzzards Bay Music Festivals.