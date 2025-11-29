Irene Neuwirth Hand-Painted Leather Dog Collar
Irene Neuwirth Hand-Painted Leather Dog CollarPhoto Credit: Heritage Auctions, Courtesy of Fetch Pet Insurance
Fetch Pet Insurance Elevates Philanthropy with Collars for Cause at Heritage’s Winter Luxury Auction

Four renowned designers debut one-of-a-kind canine creations alongside Hermès, Chanel and VCA masterpieces.
Source: Fetch Pet Insurance

New York, NY (Nov. 25, 2025) – Heritage Auctions’ Winter Luxury Accessories Signature® Auction. on Dec. 4 will spotlight a new philanthropic initiative at the heart of the event. Fetch Pet Insurance’s Collars for Cause is a designer driven charitable capsule created to support pets in need.

Collars for Cause brings together four internationally celebrated designers James de Givenchy, Stefania Pramma, Irene Neuwirth and Josie Natori. Each designer created a one of a kind dog collar that reflects their personal aesthetic. These pieces combine artistry, craftsmanship and compassion. Net proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags and Walks which provide critical funding for medical care, adoption support and essential services for vulnerable animals.

From the New York based house of Taffin, James de Givenchy presents a leather collar accented with 18k gold and engraved with “mon toutou,” the affectionate French phrase for “my puppy.” Stefania Pramma offers a hand crafted sterling silver chain collar adorned with turquoise cabochons and a customizable nameplate. Irene Neuwirth brings her whimsical and refined touch to a hand painted leather collar with a turquoise charm. Josie Natori contributes a hand beaded collar, harness and leash ensemble that required more than one hundred hours of meticulous work.

Taffin Brown Leather 18k Gold Mon Toutou Dog Collar
Taffin Brown Leather 18k Gold Mon Toutou Dog CollarPhoto Credit: Heritage Auctions, Courtesy of Fetch Pet Insurance
Pramma Sterling Silver & Turquoise Cabachon Handmade Chain Dog Collar
Pramma Sterling Silver & Turquoise Cabachon Handmade Chain Dog CollarPhoto Credit: Heritage Auctions, Courtesy of Fetch Pet Insurance

Collars for Cause debuts alongside one of the most impressive luxury collections Heritage has ever presented. Exceptional Creations from Legendary Houses is a single owner collection that showcases masterpieces from Hermes, Chanel and Van Cleef and Arpels. The collection includes the largest selection of Hermes Mini Kellys ever offered in one auction along with rare exotic skins, exclusive special orders and exceptional jewels.

“This collection offers an exhaustive and brilliant array of the rarest and most coveted bags and precious jewels. It is utterly astounding.”

Diane D’Amato, Heritage Auctions’ Director of Luxury Accessories, Private Sales and The Boutique

Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the United States, and the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer. Heritage maintains offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Brussels, Munich and Hong Kong.

Natori Black & White Felt Hand-Beaded Dog Collar, Harness, and Leash Ensemble
Natori Black & White Felt Hand-Beaded Dog Collar, Harness, and Leash EnsemblePhoto Credit: Heritage Auctions, Courtesy of Fetch Pet Insurance
Irene Neuwirth Hand-Painted Leather Dog Collar
Irene Neuwirth Hand-Painted Leather Dog CollarPhoto Credit: Heritage Auctions, Courtesy of Fetch Pet Insurance

Heritage also enjoys the highest Online traffic and dollar volume of any auction house on earth (source: SimilarWeband Hiscox Report). The Internet’s most popular auction-house website, HA.com, has more than 2,000,000 registered bidder-members and searchable free archives of more than 7,000,000 past auction records with prices realized, descriptions and enlargeable photos.

Irene Neuwirth Hand-Painted Leather Dog Collar
John Legend Brings Star Power to the Inaugural Fetch Pet Gala After Party Presented by Kismet

