Fetch Pet Insurance Elevates Philanthropy with Collars for Cause at Heritage’s Winter Luxury Auction
New York, NY (Nov. 25, 2025) – Heritage Auctions’ Winter Luxury Accessories Signature® Auction. on Dec. 4 will spotlight a new philanthropic initiative at the heart of the event. Fetch Pet Insurance’s Collars for Cause is a designer driven charitable capsule created to support pets in need.
Collars for Cause brings together four internationally celebrated designers James de Givenchy, Stefania Pramma, Irene Neuwirth and Josie Natori. Each designer created a one of a kind dog collar that reflects their personal aesthetic. These pieces combine artistry, craftsmanship and compassion. Net proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet and Wags and Walks which provide critical funding for medical care, adoption support and essential services for vulnerable animals.
From the New York based house of Taffin, James de Givenchy presents a leather collar accented with 18k gold and engraved with “mon toutou,” the affectionate French phrase for “my puppy.” Stefania Pramma offers a hand crafted sterling silver chain collar adorned with turquoise cabochons and a customizable nameplate. Irene Neuwirth brings her whimsical and refined touch to a hand painted leather collar with a turquoise charm. Josie Natori contributes a hand beaded collar, harness and leash ensemble that required more than one hundred hours of meticulous work.
Collars for Cause debuts alongside one of the most impressive luxury collections Heritage has ever presented. Exceptional Creations from Legendary Houses is a single owner collection that showcases masterpieces from Hermes, Chanel and Van Cleef and Arpels. The collection includes the largest selection of Hermes Mini Kellys ever offered in one auction along with rare exotic skins, exclusive special orders and exceptional jewels.
“This collection offers an exhaustive and brilliant array of the rarest and most coveted bags and precious jewels. It is utterly astounding.”
Diane D’Amato, Heritage Auctions’ Director of Luxury Accessories, Private Sales and The Boutique
