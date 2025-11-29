GoldenGood Market + Eatery to Open at THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands in Early 2026
Miami, FL – THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands, developed by Terra, announced a new collaboration with the GoldenGood Market + Eatery, further expanding the lifestyle ecosystem that defines this unique destination. Evolving from the beloved Key Biscayne institution, The Golden Hog, GoldenGood builds on years of community trust and a reputation for excellence. The market brings a refined selection of sustainably sourced, high-quality foods, artisanal products, and everyday essentials to Bay Harbor Islands, offering residents and tenants alike convenient access to nourishing options that align with their values.
“THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands represents the future of modern living—where work, wellness, and community coexist in harmony. With the GoldenGood, we’re introducing a market experience that complements this vision, offering thoughtfully sourced food and hospitality that make mindfulness and fellowship part of everyday life, for everyone in the neighborhood.”
David Martin, CEO of Terra
GoldenGood will be open to the public and make a welcome addition to the neighborhood, allowing residents and visitors from around Miami to access healthy ingredients and nutritious meals daily. Inside, guests will discover a vibrant mix of experiences: a fresh juice bar, café and bakery, signature grill, deli, beautifully presented catering platters including cheese and sandwich trays, corporate lunch boxes, made-to-order family meals, and signature gift baskets filled with both local and global products.
More than a market, GoldenGood is a celebration of taste, culture, and connection. From a morning espresso to a memorable dinner or a perfectly chosen gift, GoldenGood invites guests to slow down, savor more, and surround themselves with what is good and exceptional. Each element reflects a deep commitment to quality, careful sourcing, and intentional design. As a family-owned and locally operated business, it brings a true sense of home to everything it does, carrying forward a tradition of warm hospitality and a thoughtfully curated selection of high-quality goods from trusted local purveyors and around the world.
“The GoldenGood is much more than a market, it is a place to bring the community together. Partnering with THE WELL Bay Harbour Islands felt natural, as we share the same mission: to enhance everyday life through nourishment, connection, and conscious living.”
Jorge Gonzalez-Capiello and Mariana Tello, Founders of GoldenGood
At THE WELL, food is understood as both medicine and fuel, and GoldenGood brings that philosophy to life with a mindful marketplace as sacred as the body it nourishes. THE WELL Bay Harbor Islands, a first-of-its-kind community designed to integrate well-being into every aspect of daily life with cutting-edge office spaces to thoughtfully programmed residences, wellness amenities, and now a gourmet market. Every detail has been crafted to create a holistic environment for living and working with intention.
As the office spaces welcome leaders from across diverse industries and the residences begin to feel like home, the arrival of GoldenGood further enriches the vision of wellness-forward living. No matter the guest’s desire, the GoldenGood makes mindful eating an integral part of the workday and home life.
