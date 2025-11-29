Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi Now Open in Plantation

As part of its expanded culinary vision, Saiko-i Plantation has introduced a lineup of chef-crafted dishes created exclusively for this location. These new plates are served alongside fan favorites from the brand’s other locations. Plantation-only creations include signature rolls such as the Sunrise Roll ($27), made with King salmon and avocado topped with spicy toro and wasabi sesame; Four Season Roll ($18), featuring tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado topped with rainbow tobiko; Fantastic Roll ($28), made with spicy kani, seaweed salad and avocado topped with seared Kobe beef and spicy mayo; the Foie Gras Tower ($28), made with salmon and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna, seared foie gras, scallion and eel sauce; and Salmon Lover ($19), made with salmon tempura and spicy salmon topped with seared salmon, scallion and passion sauce. Sushi bar entrées include the Eel Donburi ($32), featuring BBQ eel served over rice. Hot appetizers include the Grilled Spanish Octopus ($18), served with asparagus and chimichurri sauce. Kitchen entrées include Beef Tenderloin ($36), a grilled tenderloin served with onion, shishito peppers and port wine tobanyaki sauce, and Braised Short Ribs ($32), braised in curry sauce with seasonal vegetables. Both dishes come with jasmine rice.