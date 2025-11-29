Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi Now Open in Plantation
Source: Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi
PLANTATION, FL – Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi, the modern Japanese restaurant known for its theatrical hibachi experience, creative sushi rolls and sleek, lounge-style ambience, has officially opened at the Shoppes at Broward in Plantation (8160 W. Broward Blvd.). Marking its largest location yet, Saiko-i Plantation is the brand’s second Broward County location, joining its Parkland outpost, and its third overall, following the original flagship in Boca Raton.
Led by Tina Wang and Chef Jason Zheng—the team behind Coco Sushi Lounge and Yakitori Sushi House—Saiko-i will bring together the sizzle of teppanyaki grills and the precision of curated sushi, sashimi and signature rolls.
“We’re so thrilled to finally bring Saiko-i to Plantation. This community has been incredibly welcoming, and we wanted to build something that truly reflects that. From the heat of the hibachi grills to exclusive new dishes and a layout made for celebration, Saiko-i Plantation delivers a bold, energetic experience designed to bring people together.”
Tina Wang
Designed to make every meal feel like a special occasion, the restaurant is as stylish as it is social. Multiple hibachi tables allow chefs to deliver high-energy performances with flaming grills, knife tricks and entertaining banter. A full sushi bar anchors the interior, while a covered patio offers a more laid-back option for open-air dining. The design blends natural wood finishes with bold red accents, art-driven details and striking statement lighting, creating a polished yet welcoming space that transitions seamlessly from casual weekday lunches to lively weekend nights.
As part of its expanded culinary vision, Saiko-i Plantation has introduced a lineup of chef-crafted dishes created exclusively for this location. These new plates are served alongside fan favorites from the brand’s other locations. Plantation-only creations include signature rolls such as the Sunrise Roll ($27), made with King salmon and avocado topped with spicy toro and wasabi sesame; Four Season Roll ($18), featuring tuna, salmon, white fish and avocado topped with rainbow tobiko; Fantastic Roll ($28), made with spicy kani, seaweed salad and avocado topped with seared Kobe beef and spicy mayo; the Foie Gras Tower ($28), made with salmon and cream cheese topped with spicy tuna, seared foie gras, scallion and eel sauce; and Salmon Lover ($19), made with salmon tempura and spicy salmon topped with seared salmon, scallion and passion sauce. Sushi bar entrées include the Eel Donburi ($32), featuring BBQ eel served over rice. Hot appetizers include the Grilled Spanish Octopus ($18), served with asparagus and chimichurri sauce. Kitchen entrées include Beef Tenderloin ($36), a grilled tenderloin served with onion, shishito peppers and port wine tobanyaki sauce, and Braised Short Ribs ($32), braised in curry sauce with seasonal vegetables. Both dishes come with jasmine rice.
The beverage program will include Japanese whisky, sake and handcrafted cocktails.
The Plantation location offers an expansive selection of menu options and price points to suit any dining occasion, including:
Full Hibachi Experience: Guests can enjoy tableside teppanyaki theatrics with entrées like Filet Mignon ($39), Chicken & Shrimp Combo ($37) or a Lobster & Filet Mignon pairing ($60), all served with clear mushroom soup, salad, shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables and steamed rice. Guests can upgrade to fried rice for an additional $3.
Sushi: The sushi bar offers a mix of traditional sashimi platters and playful specialty rolls.
Weekday Lunch: Available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., lunch deals include hibachi combos (starting at $15.95) and bento box-style meals such as the Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box ($15.95) with three pieces each of sushi and sashimi, pork gyoza, edamame, and the choice of miso soup or ginger salad.
Bottomless Weekend Brunch: Offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch includes $18 bottomless mimosas or bloody marys alongside hibachi combos, poke bowls and more.
In addition to these options, guests can enjoy:
Daily Happy Hour: Running from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with a second bar-only session starting at 9 p.m.), Saiko-i’s happy hour includes $4 beers, $8 wines and $8 cocktails, plus a rotating menu of discounted appetizers and sushi rolls.
Inclusive Menu Options: Catering to a variety of dietary needs, hibachi chefs can make all necessary ingredient swaps throughout the meal for the entire party, guaranteeing a safe and enjoyable dining experience. Guests can also enjoy lighter options, such as cucumber-wrapped sushi rolls and gluten-free soy sauce.
Weekly Specials: Families can kick off the week with 50% off select sushi rolls for kids every Monday, followed by the Tuesday Roll Deal offering any two signature rolls for $32 (dine-in only). Wine lovers can enjoy 30 percent off all wine and sake bottles during Wine Down Wednesdays. Thursdays feature Ladies’ Night from 5 p.m. to close with happy hour-priced drinks available exclusively at the bar.
Catering & Party Platters: Ideal for celebrations, office lunches and special events, Saiko-i offers an extensive catering menu featuring sushi boats, hot entrée trays, appetizer assortments and signature salads.
Saiko-i Plantation is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. During opening week (November 19-26), the restaurant will serve dinner only. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Beginning the following week, weekday lunch specials will be available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable. For more information, visit saikoihibachi.com/plantation or follow on Instagram.
