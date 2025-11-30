EDITION and Sotheby's Partner with DYNE to Offer a One-of-a-Kind Luxury Experience at The Lake Como EDITION
NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDITION Hotels, in partnership with Sotheby's Auction House, has collaborated with innovative jewelry designer Sarah Ysabel Narici of DYNE to offer an exclusive lot highlighting the singular beauty of Lake Como. Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps at The Lake Como EDITION will be offered in Sotheby's Fine Jewelry auction – open for bidding from November 26 through December 11 during Sotheby's inaugural Luxury Week auctions at the iconic Breuer building. Sharpening the ongoing collaboration between Luxury Group and Sotheby's, this latest iteration furthers their shared mission to blur the boundaries between luxury travel and collectible art.
The exceptional lot pairs a limited-edition necklace crafted by DYNE, hand-selected by Sotheby's Vice Chairman, Jewelry Americas, Frank Everett, with a stay at The Lake Como EDITION. Estimated at $15,000 - $25,000, the lot embodies the intersection of world-class craftsmanship and immersive luxury, extending the winning bidder both an unprecedented experience and lavish memento. This sinuous necklace, reminiscent of the lake's lapping waves and meandering shoreline, is rendered in radiant yellow gold and inlaid with luminous mottled jade in a verdant hue that recalls Como's waters. Balancing modernity and timeless elegance, the necklace is much like The Lake Como EDITION: a striking new addition meant for world-class acclaim.
This luxurious getaway at The Lake Como EDITION offers the top bidder coveted access to the property within its introductory season, making them among the very first to experience its serene, contemporary accommodations as it fully launches in March 2026. The two-night stay in one of the property's crown-jewel Penthouses - complete with custom sophisticated furnishings, Calacatta Turquoise marble details, Calacatta Gold Stone marble bathrooms with fluted glass doors, and restored French balconies - offers panoramic views of Lake Como and the Bellagio Hills. As part of the stay, guests will enjoy a cutting-edge detox treatment at The Longevity Spa, which draws on wisdom from ancient cultures and the most innovative beauty and biohacking technologies. Rounding out the visit is a dinner showcasing the cuisine of three-Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco at his signature restaurant at the property, Cetino.
Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps at The Lake Como EDITION includes:
Two nights in the Penthouse at The Lake Como EDITION, featuring panoramic views of Lake Como and the Bellagio Hills.
A full dining experience at Cetino, including a tasting menu and wine pairing at Chef Mauro Colagreco's restaurant, guided by his philosophy of "circular gastronomy," rooted in seasonality, sustainability, and connection to place.
A 110-minute Mind & Body Detox at The Longevity Spa, blending advanced anti-aging expertise with ancient rituals and innovative beauty and biohacking technologies, includes a multisensory LED session, Re-Balance massage, Face Detox, and cryotherapy.
A customized private boat tour along Lake Como's emerald waters, complete with a curated picnic lunch and views of historic villas such as Villa Carlotta and Villa del Balbianello.
A Sunset Aperitivo at Renzo, the all-day dining destination with a pergola-shaded terrace framed by Mediterranean herbs, citrus trees, and sweeping lake views.
A Mercedes E-Class at disposal for a full day, offering seamless regional exploration.
A limited-edition necklace by Sarah Ysabel Dyne, serving as a lasting, sculptural keepsake of the experience.
An exclusive Lake Como guide curated by Sarah Ysabel Dyne and Frank Everett, spotlighting the region's most inspiring cultural and natural landmarks.
Round-trip Mercedes E-Class transportation to and from Milan airport for a smooth and luxurious arrival and departure.
"This collaboration reflects EDITION's commitment to redefining modern luxury by thoughtfully embedding contemporary design within the world's most storied landscapes. In partnership with Sotheby's and DYNE, we are proud to offer an experience that celebrates traditional craftsmanship with globally influenced creativity, creating a moment that is both deeply rooted in the heritage of Lake Como and entirely unique to this partnership."
George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, EDITION
Lake Como, with its placid turquoise waters surrounded by towering sharp-peaked mountains, has been one of the most dreamt-of destinations in the world for centuries, inspiring generations of artists, designers, and travelers. With the debut of The Lake Como EDITION, developed in partnership with Omnam Investment Group "Omnam" and private investment firm Bain Capital, EDITION reimagines this storied destination through a new lens of modern luxury. Verdant Reverie: The Gem of the Alps at The Lake Como EDITION reflects that vision, capturing the region's timeless allure through an experience that is as artful as unforgettable.
