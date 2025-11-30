EDITION and Sotheby's Partner with DYNE to Offer a One-of-a-Kind Luxury Experience at The Lake Como EDITION

This luxurious getaway at The Lake Como EDITION offers the top bidder coveted access to the property within its introductory season, making them among the very first to experience its serene, contemporary accommodations as it fully launches in March 2026. The two-night stay in one of the property's crown-jewel Penthouses - complete with custom sophisticated furnishings, Calacatta Turquoise marble details, Calacatta Gold Stone marble bathrooms with fluted glass doors, and restored French balconies - offers panoramic views of Lake Como and the Bellagio Hills. As part of the stay, guests will enjoy a cutting-edge detox treatment at The Longevity Spa, which draws on wisdom from ancient cultures and the most innovative beauty and biohacking technologies. Rounding out the visit is a dinner showcasing the cuisine of three-Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco at his signature restaurant at the property, Cetino.