Global Football Icons Attend Dubai Watch Week with Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives
DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives commanded attention at Dubai Watch Week, as football icons Clarence Seedorf, Marcelo, Andrea Pirlo, Miralem Pjanić and Ricardo Kaká, alongside UFC heavyweight Cyril Gane, visited the brand's exclusive activation space at Dubai Mall's Burj Park.
As official partner of the region's premier luxury event, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives' activation became the undeniable hotspot when these world-class athletes arrived, drawing crowds and creating unprecedented buzz around the ultra-luxury Maldivian development. The star-studded gathering underscored the synergies between the utmost excellence in the sporting world and Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives positioning in the premium real estate and hospitality market.
For Baccarat Hotel & Residences brand loyalists and wider consumers, the activation highlighted compelling regional connections. Just four hours from Dubai, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives offers professionals, families and investors the ideal combination of proximity and paradise— exclusive home ownership in the Indian Ocean's most exclusive destination, where French heritage meets Maldivian perfection.
"We are honored to welcome these legends to our space at Dubai Watch Week. Their legacy, professionalism, and global influence reflect the very values that define Baccarat Hotel & Residences Maldives. Their presence brings a sense of prestige and cultural weight, enriching the narrative of craftsmanship and mastery that defines our brand."
Zayan Salih, CEO, MDC Developers
"It was a pleasure visiting the Baccarat Hotel & Residences stand at Dubai Watch Week. It's a truly distinctive project with a great vision behind it."
Clarence Seedorf
