Namron Hospitality Announces La Valise Los Cabos on Baja's East Cape
November 2025 – Namron Hospitality proudly announces the debut of La Valise Los Cabos, its second opening in Baja California Sur this year and the fifth property under its flagship La Valise collection. Hidden within a pristine corner of the East Cape, La Valise Los Cabos is an intimate 10-room sanctuary, a handcrafted hacienda shaped over fifteen years by a multigenerational family of artists, architects, and sculptors. Just 25 miles from San José del Cabo, the property embodies Mexican warmth and Mediterranean grace, infused with Namron's signature style, intimacy, and heartfelt hospitality. An oasis emerging from the desert, it rises within a created and perfected wilderness, spread across twelve acres of untouched landscape overlooking the Sea of Cortez. What began as a private family retreat devoted to togetherness and communion with nature now welcomes travelers seeking serenity and inspiration. This opening marks the fifth addition to the La Valise collection, joining its celebrated sister properties in Tulum, Mexico City, San Miguel de Allende, and Mazunte.
A Living Work of Art
Every beam, tile, and carving carries a story. The founding family molded their own tiles, mixed their own cement, carved the woodwork by hand, and forged the iron details locally. Each gesture is a tribute to artistry and patience. Their devotion endures through rare artifacts and art sourced from Mexico, India, France, Italy, and beyond.
The collection of works displayed in the house includes pieces by American painter and muralist Thomas Hart Benton. It also carries echoes of the past, from a long carved table once belonging to Mark Twain to balustrades, cabinets, and moldings salvaged from the renovation of the historic Jack Warner Estate in Beverly Hills. Every corner bears a trace of the family’s imagination: a tiled creature hidden within the grand fountain, sculptural motifs that encircle the property, and statues that greet visitors at the entrance. The cliffside pool features a hand-tiled marlin so vivid that seabirds have been seen diving toward it, mistaking it for real prey. Inside, angels play across the living room ceiling, one mischievously peeling back painted curtains from the only window without drapery. Even the ivy winding along the walls, painted decades ago, continues to grow brushstroke by brushstroke, a living testament to creativity passed down through generations.
Sustainability and Soul
La Valise Los Cabos remains off-grid and fully solar-powered, designed to preserve the native desert ecosystem that is home to foxes, bobcats, hummingbirds, herons, and deer. Each casa-style suite opens to panoramic sea views, where whales breach in the distance. Interiors feature fireplaces, handcrafted furnishings, and a sense of effortless homecoming. A second phase will introduce two additional suites. Rooted in Namron's values of integrity and respect for place, the property embraces the principles of slow travel, inviting guests to coexist with nature and rediscover stillness.
Experiences & Cuisine Rooted in Place
La Valise Los Cabos continues the property's creative legacy through curated experiences and cuisine that celebrate Baja. The hotel brings the spirit of the peninsula to the table with homemade-inspired regional dishes and seafood-forward culinary that can be tailored to each guest’s needs. A relaxed menu is available poolside, and the hotel’s “land and sea”-concept restaurant will also be open to non-guests beginning in 2026. Guests can enjoy whale watching, snorkeling and desert hiking trails, along with the property’s awe-inspiring oceanview pool.
La Valise Los Cabos rates begin at $400 USD per night, with a limited-time opening offer starting at $200 USD per night for stays before January 1, 2026. Restrictions, blackout dates, and minimum-stay requirements apply.
