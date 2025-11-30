Private, Resort-Style Island in Fiji Scheduled for Sale at Luxury Auction® Dec 19

Importantly, Wavi Island conveys with freehold ownership, Fiji's equivalent of "free and clear" title ownership in the United States. While Fiji is one of very few countries in the South Pacific that extends such freehold ownership to foreigners, more than 90% of real estate in Fiji is held by leasehold rather that outright freehold ownership, providing substantial, inherent value to the minority of those properties with freehold rights.