The Luxury Collection Names Justin Theroux as a Global Explorer and the Face of Its New Campaign Celebrating the Brand Portfolio
BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Collection unveils its new global campaign starring Justin Theroux: I am The Luxury Collection. Created in partnership with Stept Studios, the campaign is a bold celebration of the beautiful dualities that define the brand – where heritage meets modernity, whimsy meets intention, and global sophistication meets deeply local character. Spanning more than 130 storied hotels and resorts across 40 countries, The Luxury Collection continues to invite travelers to explore the world's most captivating destinations through a lens of timeless yet contemporary luxury.
The campaign unfolds as a cinematic journey – an invitation to explore the extraordinary through a series of films starring award-winning actor, producer, and filmmaker Justin Theroux as The Curator. Joining the brand's esteemed Global Explorer program, Justin Theroux offers his discerning eye to reveal that no two experiences within The Luxury Collection are ever the same. Through his unique perspective, The Curator celebrates the vibrancy of the world's most enchanting destinations and the art of discovering them in one's own personal way.
At the heart of the campaign is the hero film, Beautiful Contradiction, where architectural marvels, untouched landscapes, and intimate moments converge in effortless harmony. From the city center at the newly restored The Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Madrid to the sunlit, white-sand shores of Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos to the cobblestone streets outside Perry Lane, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah, the film moves fluidly through worlds of beauty and contrast – each destination a vivid expression of the brand's spirit of cultural discovery, local authenticity, and timeless sophistication.
"As the Destination Authority, every property within The Luxury Collection portfolio invites travelers to experience culture in unexpected, immersive, and inspiring ways. Through Justin's portrayal of The Curator, we are celebrating a portfolio as diverse and distinctive as the destinations themselves, which defy definition, invite curiosity, and transform travel into a deeply personal form of expression."
Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection
Theroux, celebrated for his creative range and instinctive storytelling, brings his own sensibility to the role as he stars in its new global campaign.
"What drew me to this campaign was its celebration of individuality – the idea that true luxury isn't about sameness, but about character and discovery. Every property in The Luxury Collection reflects the spirit of its destination, moving to its own rhythm with unique charm and soul. That sense of authenticity – of uncovering something real and unexpected – is what makes travel, and this brand, so compelling."
Justin Theroux
The campaign launches globally today across HBOmax, supported by exclusive behind-the-scenes content on social media and digital brand channels. For more information about I am The Luxury Collection and to view the cinematic vignettes, please visit the-luxury-collection.marriott.com/.
