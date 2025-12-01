The Late Ozzy Osbourne Collaborated with Chimpanzees for a Joint Art Collection Debuting in the U.S. at Spectrum Miami
: The U.S. debut of an exclusive collection of paintings created by the late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne and artistic chimpanzees, will be unveiled at this year’s 15th annual Spectrum Miami art fair, on Osbourne’s birthday, during this week’s Miami Art Week, taking place December 3—7 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
Weeks before his passing in July this year, the legendary Prince of Darkness joined forces with non-profit organization, Save the Chimps, to create a joint collection of abstract paintings with chimpanzees who paint at the Florida sanctuary in Fort Pierce. Osbourne painted intricate, multi-colored basecoats on five canvases, then the ape artists at the sanctuary added their own brushstrokes. The original five signed artworks, named after Osbourne’s own songs or albums, was made available exclusively at Omega Auctions – one of the top auction houses worldwide for music memorabilia and sold for $75,000 in an auction that launched the week after Ozzy’s farewell show and one week before he died. The top-selling painting, titled “Paranoid” created by Ozzy and chimp Janice sold for $18,000. Ozzy’s Facebook post launching the collection was one of his very last and wife Sharon Osbourne wrote that Ozzy was fully aware that the collaboration was a runaway hit, and it brought a smile to his face during his last days.
“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” said Ozzy. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos and wildlife traffickers.”
To mark Ozzy Osbourne’s December 3rd birthday, Sharon Osbourne is helping launch limited edition prints from the collection and five abstracts Ozzy painted, titled “Blizzard of Ozz,” “Electric Funeral,” “Paranoid,” “Tattooed Dancer,” and “Technical Ecstasy.” The collection will make its U.S. debut at Spectrum Miami, Dec. 3—7, where Save The Chimps will be selling limited edition numbered prints for $150.00. All sales benefit Save the Chimps sanctuary in Florida.
“Chimps are our closest relatives in the animal world, and I’m proud of Ozzy for summoning the energy to support them during his last months, despite his health challenges,” says Sharon Osbourne. “The original paintings raised much needed funds for the sanctuary, and the prints, scarves and t-shirts will give even more fans the opportunity to help.”
At Spectrum Miami (and through its website), limited edition prints, just 50 of the five paintings with numbered certificate of authentication, will be available for $150, together with 38x38 scarves with images of three of the paintings ‘Paranoid,’ ‘Tattooed Dancer,’ and ‘Technical Ecstasy’ will be sold for $75. T-shirts with images of two of the paintings Blizzard of Ozz and Paranoid will be available to buy for $35.
Save the Chimps Events Director Dan Mathews previewed the paintings to the Osbournes in Birmingham just ahead of Osbourne’s farewell performance.
“Only about 10% of chimpanzees enjoy painting at the sanctuary,” says Mathews. “Ozzy was a man of the people, so we priced the prints and merch so his fans could participate in this fundraiser that we decided to launch on Ozzy’s birthday that coincided with Miami Art Week. Painting is just one of many enrichment activities we offer our residents,” Mathews says. “Some really enjoy it, while others prefer food puzzles, foraging activities, or picture books.”
Founded 25 years ago and situated on 150 acres in Fort Pierce, Florida, Save the Chimps is the largest privately funded chimpanzee sanctuary in the world. Supporters include Jane Goodall, Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Alan Cumming, Gillian Anderson, and The B-52s, and the Arcus Foundation. Corporate sponsor FedEx provided free shipping of Ozzy’s collection to and from the sanctuary.
Spectrum Miami, now in its 15th year, is where contemporary meets extraordinary, featuring the works of more than 200 exhibiting galleries and artists, located adjacent to its sister fair, Red Dot Miami. Spectrum Miami presents special programs and site-specific exhibitions that showcase the thriving art landscape of the city by exhibitors from the Florida region, the U.S. and around the globe. Within Spectrum Miami, [SOLO] offers established and emerging independent artists the opportunity to showcase their work on an international stage. Over the decades, [SOLO] has become the ultimate venue for independent artists to be discovered, not only by gallery owners and art publishers, but also by collectors and enthusiasts. Also featured within this year’s Spectrum Miami is the Spectrum FOCUS Pavilion, featuring outsider art, street, art, pop art and urban art, as well as the Spectrum Taste District and Spectrum Art Theater.
The Opening Night VIP Preview for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3rd, featuring libations and musical entertainment. A VIP Total Ticket for the Opening Night Preview is priced at $70 per person in advance (increasing to $95 on Dec. 3) and includes access to all fair dates, Dec. 4 through Dec. 7. A General Admission 1-day Ticket for Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami is $30 per person in advance (increasing to $50 on Dec. 3) and includes admission to one fair date – Dec. 4 through Dec. 7.
For more information on Save The Chimps, visit www.savethechimps.org and for information or to purchase tickets for Spectrum Miami, visit https://redwoodartgroup.com/spectrum-miami/.
