Ozzy Osbourne shares a playful moment in front of his collaborative chimpanzee paintings Photo Courtesy of Save The Chimps

Press Releases Press Releases

The Late Ozzy Osbourne Collaborated with Chimpanzees for a Joint Art Collection Debuting in the U.S. at Spectrum Miami

As His Final Project, the Legendary Prince of Darkness Joined Forces With Artistic Apes From “Save the Chimps” to Create an Exclusive Set of Abstract Paintings to Raise Funds for the Non-Profit Organization