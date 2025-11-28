Miami Art Week 2025: The Top 15 Art Fairs You Need to Visit During Art Basel

Miami Art Week returns with a surge of creative energy, international reach, and once-in-a-year programming that transforms the city into a global cultural capital. The 2025 edition unfolds across fifteen major fairs, each offering its own lens on contemporary expression, curatorial innovation, and cultural storytelling. What follows is a discerning guide to the fairs shaping the artistic pulse of the week, created for readers seeking depth, discovery, and a clear path through Miami’s most influential art moments.
Opera Gallery opens Miami Art Week with In Dialogue with Color: Mid-20th Century to Now, a sweeping exhibition that spans eight decades of modern and contemporary creation. According to the exhibition overview, works are grouped by color families such as Green, Blue, Red, Black and White, Pink, and Orange, inviting visitors to consider how artists use color to shape meaning and perception. Highlights include Marc Chagall’s L’âne vert, Yayoi Kusama’s Fire, Keith Haring’s electric orange compositions, Claude Monet’s 1887 landscape, and serene contemporary abstractions by Feng Xiao-Min.
As the premier fair of the Western Hemisphere, Art Basel Miami Beach returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center with 283 galleries representing 43 countries. This edition places renewed focus on Latinx, Indigenous, and diasporic practices, while revisiting Modernism through a trans-hemispheric lens. The program includes the Galleries, Positions, Nova, and Survey sectors, the expansive Meridians section themed The Shape of Time, and a revitalized Conversations series that opens with an exploration of the relationship between art and sport.
A new digital art platform, Zero 10, debuts in partnership with OpenSea, featuring twelve international exhibitors. The fair also presents the first U.S. edition of the Art Basel Awards, celebrating cross-disciplinary excellence. Running December 4 to 7 with preview days on December 3 and 4, the fair remains the cultural anchor of Miami Art Week.
Spectrum Miami returns to Mana Wynwood with a five-day program that blends large-scale exhibitions, interactive activations, and a wide roster of over 200 galleries and artists. According to the program details, attendees will encounter the new Spectrum Taste District, the Spectrum Art Theater with live demonstrations, and Art Labs featuring projects by leading institutions and collectives.
The Spotlight Program highlights cutting-edge exhibitors, and the Discoveries Collection features works selected by the Redwood Art Group curatorial team, each priced at three thousand dollars or less. The fair’s opening night preview on December 3 offers early access to the work of more than one thousand artists across both Spectrum and its sister fair, Red Dot Miami.
Presented alongside Spectrum Miami, Red Dot Miami returns with a strong international footprint and over 280 exhibitors. The Red Dot Lounge, in partnership with Estrella Galicia, serves as a gathering point for collectors and industry leaders. Red Dot's focused curatorial approach includes premium gallery presentations and activations that frame the fair as a destination for serious collectors seeking global artists. The shared footprint of both fairs draws approximately thirty thousand attendees to Wynwood during Miami Art Week.
Art Miami celebrates its thirty-fifth edition with more than 160 international galleries and over 800 artists. This year’s highlights include Martin Schoeller’s Human Voices at CAMERA WORK Gallery, immersive retail-inspired installations by Lucy Sparrow at TW Projects London, Dragan Zdravković at Bioskop Balkan, Peter Tunney’s EXCERPTS FROM THE TAJ MAHAL at Chase Contemporary, Keith Haring subway drawings at De Buck | Wood-Smith, and Halim Flowers at DTR Modern.
CONTEXT Art Miami, the sister fair to Art Miami, presents seventy exhibitors at One Herald Plaza. According to the fair’s program, highlights include Astrid Verhoef’s surreal landscape photography, Fernando Prieto’s hyperrealist oil paintings, Christian Verginer’s sculptural explorations of nature and humanity, and Natan Elkanovich’s experimental 3-D works.
This edition features vibrant Pop Art mosaics by Sarah Fishbein and Madeleine Gross’s dreamlike pieces that explore memory and desire, reinforcing CONTEXT’s role as a platform for boundary-pushing contemporary work.
Aqua Art Miami’s nineteenth edition returns to the Aqua Hotel with a mural commission by Jorge Rodriguez Gerada, an entrance sculpture by Erol Gunduz, and a lobby exhibition curated by the Latin American Art Pavilion. The fair also features a VIP Preview DJ set by the HILARY Collective. Aqua’s focus on emerging and mid-career artists positions it as one of Miami Art Week’s most accessible and discovery-driven fairs.
Pinta Miami’s 2025 edition brings conceptual density to The Hangar in Coconut Grove. Guided by curators Irene Gelfman, Isabella Lenzi, and Juan Canela, the fair presents two major curated sectors, RADAR and NEXT, exploring textile knowledge, territorial memory, ancestral wisdom, and experimental methodologies.
The program includes Nicola Costantino’s PaRDeS installation presented by Maison Pommery, a new large-scale sculpture by Priscila Schott in the Sculpture Garden, and a performance series featuring Robertha Haddad Blatt, Muu Blanco, Ilian Arvelo, Beto, and Eduardo Molina. Pinta’s rigor and curatorial depth make it one of the week’s most intellectually rich experiences.
Design Miami returns with a program that places contemporary design in dialogue with global cultural narratives. The fair’s preview highlights innovative works, influential galleries, and cross-disciplinary conversations that frame design as both cultural barometer and creative catalyst. According to the release, the 2025 edition introduces new curatorial perspectives, special installations, and collaborations with major design leaders, continuing the fair’s role as one of the world’s most important platforms for collectible design.
Untitled Art returns to the sands of Miami Beach with a reimagined 2025 program centered on community, artist-led initiatives, and collaboration. Its Special Projects sector, curated by Allison Glenn, explores water as metaphor and material, engaging themes of fragility, connection, and ecological urgency.
This year’s edition expands its Nest sector, launches a new Artist Spotlight program curated by Petra Cortright, and debuts a nonprofit sector. Partnerships include Delta Air Lines, American Express, Lucid Motors, RADO, and Champagne Pommery, reinforcing the fair’s multidisciplinary ecosystem.
Faena Art commemorates its tenth anniversary in Miami Beach with Es Devlin’s most ambitious Art Week commission to date. The centerpiece, Library of Us, is a fifty-foot rotating triangular bookshelf set within a reflecting pool, animated by Devlin’s voice and illuminated text drawn from 250 books.
Additional installations include Reading Room in the Faena Cathedral and Tracing Time in the Faena Project Room. Open to the public from December 2 to 7, the program reflects Faena Art’s commitment to community engagement and large-scale experiential art.
BitBasel returns to Sagamore South Beach for its sixth annual edition with the theme Fingerprints of Humanity. Programming spans the Sea & Space Summit curated by astronaut-artist Nicole Stott, the high-energy MOOON.PARTY Vol*3, the Art & Fintech Forum, and NFT Miami with Superchief NFT Gallery.
BitBasel’s week also includes the 24th Iconic Sagamore Brunch, live orchestral performances, and a tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat titled The King’s Exhibition. The fair positions itself at the intersection of digital culture, innovation, and community gathering.
Wynwood Walls, curated by Jessica Goldman Srebnick, launches its 2025 theme, ONLY HUMAN, during Miami Art Week. The exhibition asks what remains distinctly human in an era shaped by rapid technological advancement. New murals debut from SETH, Miss Birdy, Cryptik, Joe Iurato, Quake, RISK, and Persue.
Within the adjacent Goldman Global Arts Gallery, visitors will find new works by artists including Retna, Hebru Brantley, Simon Berger, Sandra Chevrier, and El Mac. Wynwood Walls continues its legacy as a cultural touchstone for contemporary urban expression.
No Vacancy returns for its sixth edition, activating Miami Beach hotels with twelve commissioned installations. Projects include Andrea Myers’s textile-based A Soft Pixelation at the Avalon Hotel, Liz’N Bow’s Portal to Niña at The Betsy, Denise Treizman’s sculptural tapestry at the Cadillac Hotel, Pepe Mar’s autobiographical installation at Casa Faena, and the Caribbean-inspired work of James Sprang at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel.
Supported by the City of Miami Beach, MBVCA, and GMCVB, No Vacancy awards a $25,000 juried prize and a $10,000 public prize, placing significant emphasis on artist support and cultural storytelling across the city’s historic hotels.
Miami Art Week’s constellation of fairs offers a dynamic view of contemporary culture across disciplines, geographies, and generations. Each fair carries its own character, point of view, and curatorial language, allowing visitors to move through the city’s artistic landscape with both intention and curiosity. Together, these fifteen destinations outline the creative topography of Miami in December, offering a rare opportunity to immerse in the ideas shaping the broader cultural moment.
