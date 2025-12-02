Louis Vuitton Expands Luxury Pet Line with Stylish, Functional Accessories for Dogs
Paris, November 19th, 2025 – Louis Vuitton’s long history of providing style for its canine companions continues with a large selection of pet products, transforming classic design signatures as seen by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams so that they accommodate dogs, puppies, and their human best friends.
Functional collars, leashes, and harnesses are reinterpreted for the modern dog walk – their clips, handles, and eyelet-adjustable buckles tested for traction and comfort – with nods to Louis Vuitton’s first dog kennel, a Monogram-adorned travel accessory presented in 1913.
An institutional Louis Vuitton Dogs’ Collection for the pet-loving sophisticate was introduced in stores in October of 2024 and has since been updated with items that reflect the House's novelties, to be styled alongside human counterparts. This new drop echoes the Maison’s travel heritage, as well as a certain bucolic whimsy found in the Spring/Summer Menswear 2026 Pre-collection.
A refined pet wardrobe is complete with the LV Lovers Dog Beret and travel leather-covered water bowl. Owners are easily able to coordinate with such additions: a matching leather crossbody thermos holder and a handheld bone-shaped Monogram trunk. A crossbody version of the Monogram leash allows for hands-free walks, allowing, for example, the carry of a pet travel mat.
Within Louis Vuitton’s coveted personalization service, a looped leather leash handle and/or the inside of a leather Monogram collar may be hot stamped with a dog’s name up to ten characters. Clip-on cleanup bag dispensers in Monogram canvas with optional Shiba Inu, Beagle, and Bulldog personalization have been optimized, accounting for more boisterous walks.
Carriers attend to the height of high-end travel, with as much attention to detail as any Louis Vuitton luggage option. These now encompass the Speedy Pet Trunk, the Kennel Trunk – which may be used at home as well – the Neverwoof, the Neverfull for Pets, the Sac Chien, the Dog Bed Trunk, and the Pet Backpack.
Louis Vuitton Dog Accessories are available in stores or by order, with limited pieces dropped from October 18th, 2025.
