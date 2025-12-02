Man lounging with dog on Louis Vuitton blanket and pet bag
A relaxed moment showcasing Louis Vuitton’s 2026 Dog Collection outdoorsPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Press Releases

Louis Vuitton Expands Luxury Pet Line with Stylish, Functional Accessories for Dogs

Louis Vuitton Unveils Expanded Pet Collection Blending Heritage Design With Modern Canine Comfort
2 min read

Paris, November 19th, 2025 – Louis Vuitton’s long history of providing style for its canine companions continues with a large selection of pet products, transforming classic design signatures as seen by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams so that they accommodate dogs, puppies, and their human best friends. 

Model and dog wearing Louis Vuitton pet pieces in a garden
A model stands with his dog while highlighting new Louis Vuitton canine accessoriesPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Functional collars, leashes, and harnesses are reinterpreted for the modern dog walk – their clips, handles, and eyelet-adjustable buckles tested for traction and comfort – with nods to Louis Vuitton’s first dog kennel, a Monogram-adorned travel accessory presented in 1913. 

LV dog bowl
LV cross body leash monogral
LV monogram surplus collar

An institutional Louis Vuitton Dogs’ Collection for the pet-loving sophisticate was introduced in stores in October of 2024 and has since been updated with items that reflect the House's novelties, to be styled alongside human counterparts. This new drop echoes the Maison’s travel heritage, as well as a certain bucolic whimsy found in the Spring/Summer Menswear 2026 Pre-collection. 

Man lounging with dog on Louis Vuitton blanket and pet bag
Fetch Pet Insurance Elevates Philanthropy with Collars for Cause at Heritage’s Winter Luxury Auction

A refined pet wardrobe is complete with the LV Lovers Dog Beret and travel leather-covered water bowl. Owners are easily able to coordinate with such additions: a matching leather crossbody thermos holder and a handheld bone-shaped Monogram trunk. A crossbody version of the Monogram leash allows for hands-free walks, allowing, for example, the carry of a pet travel mat. 

White dog sitting on Louis Vuitton monogram pet carrier
A small white dog rests on a Louis Vuitton pet carrier from the 2026 collectionPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Within Louis Vuitton’s coveted personalization service, a looped leather leash handle and/or the inside of a leather Monogram collar may be hot stamped with a dog’s name up to ten characters. Clip-on cleanup bag dispensers in Monogram canvas with optional Shiba Inu, Beagle, and Bulldog personalization have been optimized, accounting for more boisterous walks. 

Carriers attend to the height of high-end travel, with as much attention to detail as any Louis Vuitton luggage option. These now encompass the Speedy Pet Trunk, the Kennel Trunk – which may be used at home as well – the Neverwoof, the Neverfull for Pets, the Sac Chien, the Dog Bed Trunk, and the Pet Backpack.

Louis Vuitton Dog Accessories are available in stores or by order, with limited pieces dropped from October 18th, 2025.

Man walking several dogs wearing Louis Vuitton pet accessories
A model walks a pack of dogs showcasing Louis Vuitton’s new pet accessoriesPhoto Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Man lounging with dog on Louis Vuitton blanket and pet bag
Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 Pre-Collection Steps Into the British Countryside

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Fashion
Global
News
Press releases
Pets

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com