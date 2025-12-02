The Best of Italian Design Returns to Miami: December 2–4, 2025
Miami, FL (December 1, 2025) — The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast (IACCSE) is proud to announce the sixth edition of The Best of Italian Design will return to Miami, Florida from December 2–4 at Istituto Marangoni, the renowned fashion and design school located in the heart of the Miami Design District. The signature three-day event offers a premier platform for celebrating Italian luxury craftsmanship and contemporary design. The exhibition showcases the latest from premier, Made in Italy brands while bringing together a dynamic audience of architects, interior designers, real estate developers, and design enthusiasts. This year’s edition will present a unique opportunity to champion the Italian design industry through a robust program of insightful talks, panel discussions, and curated networking opportunities.
Aligned with Miami Art Week, the event provides attendees with the opportunity to engage with the city’s vibrant international art and design scene – including more than 20 global fairs such as Art Basel and Design Miami – and engage with creative professionals from around the world.
“South Florida continues to be one of the most dynamic markets in the U.S. for high-end Italian design,” said Graziano Sbroggio, President of the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast. “With The Best of Italian Design, we’re proud to highlight the expertise, innovation, and cultural heritage that defines Made in Italy design, while creating a meaningful platform for manufacturers, dealers, and design professionals to connect, collaborate, and grow.”
This year’s showcase will feature new, innovative collections from 13 leading Italian design brands such as Poltrona Frau, B&B Italia, Minotti, Eugenio Campo, Sogni di Cristallo, and Ciam, along with a special showing of distinguished companies from Italy’s Piedmont region. These include: Toscanini, Antique Mirror, 1825 Serralunga, Sea & Symphony, Manifattura di Domodossola, Il Giardino di Legno, and Fim.
Each day, the program will also feature a curated lineup of talks and panel discussions exploring conversations around the new trends, innovations, and market updates across Italian design and interiors. Speakers will include the Consul General of Italy, the Italian Trade Agency, prominent Italian designers, leading industry associations, and respected furniture dealers. Throughout the exhibition, IACCSE will also facilitate one-on-one meetings and networking cocktail receptions with authentic Italian food and wine, creating an elevated environment for connection and collaboration.
Additionally, together with Instituto Marangoni Miami, IACCSE will award three scholarships to senior students, providing each with a unique internship opportunity at leading interior design, architecture, and real estate development firms, with the goal of offering hands-on professional experience and a transformative launchpad for emerging careers in design.
Each day’s program begins with Networking in the Expo Area from 4:00–6:00 p.m., designed to encourage business meetings, introductions between exhibitors and design professionals, and promotional opportunities. This is followed by the Talk Series from 6:00–7:00 p.m., and concludes with a Networking Cocktail from 7:00–9:00 p.m. with drinks and bites.
The Best of Italian Design will take place at Istituto Marangoni Miami: 3704 NE 2nd Ave in the Miami Design District, Tuesday, December 2 through Thursday, December 4, from 4–9 p.m. Design professionals interested in attending may register for free at this link.
