The Best of Italian Design Returns to Miami: December 2–4, 2025

Miami, FL (December 1, 2025) — The Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Southeast (IACCSE) is proud to announce the sixth edition of The Best of Italian Design will return to Miami, Florida from December 2–4 at Istituto Marangoni, the renowned fashion and design school located in the heart of the Miami Design District. The signature three-day event offers a premier platform for celebrating Italian luxury craftsmanship and contemporary design. The exhibition showcases the latest from premier, Made in Italy brands while bringing together a dynamic audience of architects, interior designers, real estate developers, and design enthusiasts. This year’s edition will present a unique opportunity to champion the Italian design industry through a robust program of insightful talks, panel discussions, and curated networking opportunities.