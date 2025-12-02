The Triangle Brings Music, Food, and Togetherness to Miami’s Little River Neighborhood
MIAMI FL - NOVEMBER, 24, 2025 - Miami welcomes a new community destination built on togetherness and connection. The Triangle at Little River opens on November 26 as a relaxed, open-air gathering place where kids can play, parents can unwind, and neighbors, friends, and creatives can come together over great drinks, casual bites, and good music in a warm, welcoming, and family-friendly atmosphere.
Located at 200 NE 62nd Street, The Triangle sits on historic land that has been thoughtfully transformed into a lively, open-air escape filled with soft, glowing lighting, shaded seating, turf lawns, garden-inspired accents, and playful touches that invite guests to stay well into the night. The décor blends tropical textures, natural woods, greenery, and vintage found pieces, creating an atmosphere that feels both nostalgic and new. This is the kind of place where stopping by for a drink effortlessly becomes an unforgettable night as music, food, and the energy of the neighborhood take over.
The Triangle introduces evenings filled with music, lawn games, an arcade for little and big kids, relaxed social gatherings, and experiences designed to bring people together effortlessly. As the night progresses, the atmosphere evolves, making it a place where early-evening families and late-night energy coexist in one blended neighborhood destination.
“Miami has such a vibrant creative community, and The Triangle is our way of giving that energy a home,” said co-founder Lyly Loor Villanueva. “We wanted a space where adults and parents can show up, feel seen, feel comfortable, and connect with people who move through the world the way they do, with their kids. It’s a place rooted in culture, built for locals by locals, and shaped by the city we love.”
The open-air space features a full-service bar curated by a renowned cocktail figure whose influence helped shape Miami’s globally recognized craft cocktail movement. The drink program is refreshing, spirited, and designed for warm evenings enjoyed outdoors. Food will be available throughout the venue, offering a mix of tacos, pizza, seafood, and delicious handheld dishes that pair naturally with the beverage menu. Younger guests can enjoy playful “tot-tails”, fun, creative non-alcoholic drinks made just for kids, along with a dedicated children’s menu, so even the little ones have exciting choices of their own.
“The Triangle was built for the locals, for the friends, the families, the young parents, the creatives, the kids running around the yard,” said co-founder Javi Zayas. “We wanted a space with affordable prices where the community can come together, breathe, and just be. A place that feels like the old, real Miami we all miss and still love.”
The vision comes from three Miami innovators whose influence can be felt across some of the city’s most iconic experiences. Javi Zayas, the creator of SWARM, has spent more than a decade producing large-scale festivals and neighborhood events that helped define Miami’s cultural rhythm. Lyly Loor Villanueva, a celebrated creative strategist and executive producer, has shaped influential cultural initiatives across the United States and Latin America, from major brand platforms to immersive artistic moments that have left a mark on Miami’s creative community. Elad Zvi, is a driving force behind Miami’s craft cocktail evolution and the internationally recognized Broken Shaker, where his leadership helped bring global attention to the city’s beverage scene. Together, they bring decades of experience in events, hospitality, storytelling, and community programming to Little River, creating a destination designed to feel inclusive and centered around locals.
“After years of opening bars and helping create cocktail lists, I wanted to do something that felt simple, grounded, and true to Miami,” said co-founder Elad Zvi. “The Triangle is that place, no ego, no attitude, just great music, good people, and prices that make sense. It’s for the neighborhood: families, locals, friends. It’s the kind of bar I genuinely want to spend my own weekends in with my family.”
The Triangle at Little River officially opens Wednesday, November 26, 2025, with a weekend of festivities and community celebration. Follow @TheTriangleLittleRiver on Instagram for updates and event details.
