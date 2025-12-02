The Triangle Brings Music, Food, and Togetherness to Miami’s Little River Neighborhood

The vision comes from three Miami innovators whose influence can be felt across some of the city’s most iconic experiences. Javi Zayas, the creator of SWARM, has spent more than a decade producing large-scale festivals and neighborhood events that helped define Miami’s cultural rhythm. Lyly Loor Villanueva, a celebrated creative strategist and executive producer, has shaped influential cultural initiatives across the United States and Latin America, from major brand platforms to immersive artistic moments that have left a mark on Miami’s creative community. Elad Zvi, is a driving force behind Miami’s craft cocktail evolution and the internationally recognized Broken Shaker, where his leadership helped bring global attention to the city’s beverage scene. Together, they bring decades of experience in events, hospitality, storytelling, and community programming to Little River, creating a destination designed to feel inclusive and centered around locals.