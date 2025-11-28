Meet the Team Behind Your Favorite Pop-Ups, 2R Creative
MIAMI [Oct. 13, 2025] – From Michael Kors’ full-scale beach club at Joia Beach to Jo Malone London’s custom Miami Beach installation for the launch of its “Frangipani” fragrance, 2R Creative has been shaping the most memorable brand activations and pop-ups in Miami over the last two decades. As an award-winning experiential design and production agency, 2R Creative partners with global brands, experiential agencies and visionary artists to bring bold concepts to life.
Founded in 2000 by Raul Rodriguez, 2R Creative began as a small Miami studio with a clear mission: blending artistry and engineering to transform ideas into unforgettable experiences. In the 25 years since, the agency has lent its expertise to a wide range of industries – fashion, automotive, spirits, luxury retail and beauty – creating standout activations for brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Nike, Bacardi and Hermès.
Based in Miami with national operations from coast to coast, 2R Creative provides in‑house carpentry, fabrication and event execution with the help of a seasoned design team. Whether a client presents a mood board or a fully developed idea, Raul and his team draw on 25 years of expertise to transform each vision into something tangible, exciting and brand-aligned.
“Clients come to us because they want something no one has seen before,” said Raul Rodriguez. “Our job is to take their idea -- whether it’s a sketch, a rendering or just a feeling -- and figure out how to build it, ship it and make it real in the most striking way possible.”
During this year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, long-time partner Moët & Chandon approached 2R Creative with a design concept, which the team developed into a fully realized installation – overseeing everything from material selection to fabrication and final execution. Together, the teams brought four distinct activations to life across the city – from a chic custom lounge at the Paddock Club to a branded bar and full lobby takeover at the Fontainebleau – each reflecting Moët’s signature luxury while capturing the energy of race weekend. The collaboration continued at Joia Beach for the multiweek Moët Beach event, where the shared vision delivered a one-of-a-kind experience featuring Moët’s signature champagne in a memorable, immersive setting for guests and locals.
2R Creative has built its reputation through strong, lasting collaborations with creative agencies, including Buero Bateck, North Six, Gradient, Polar Black and Cheerful Twentyfirst. Whether joining forces on design concepts, partnering on strategic planning or executing complex productions together, these relationships have been fundamental in bringing brands’ creative vision to life.
For 25 years, 2R has helped define modern installations and pop-ups and reimagine how immersive events come to life. Its activations capture the attention of high-profile influencers and industry leaders, strengthen client relationships and lead to long-term partnerships and referrals, solidifying 2R Creative as the go-to partner for experiential marketing.
For more information please visit: https://2rcreative.com/ and follow 2R Creative on @2R_Creative
