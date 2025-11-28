Meet the Team Behind Your Favorite Pop-Ups, 2R Creative

During this year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, long-time partner Moët & Chandon approached 2R Creative with a design concept, which the team developed into a fully realized installation – overseeing everything from material selection to fabrication and final execution. Together, the teams brought four distinct activations to life across the city – from a chic custom lounge at the Paddock Club to a branded bar and full lobby takeover at the Fontainebleau – each reflecting Moët’s signature luxury while capturing the energy of race weekend. The collaboration continued at Joia Beach for the multiweek Moët Beach event, where the shared vision delivered a one-of-a-kind experience featuring Moët’s signature champagne in a memorable, immersive setting for guests and locals.