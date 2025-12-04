Cartier's 'Into the Wild' Exhibition Celebrates the Iconic Panthère in Miami
MIAMI, FL (December 4, 2025) – Cartier unveils Into the Wild in the Design District, an immersive encounter with the Maison’s emblematic panther. First alluded to in Cartier’s history in 1914 on a watch set with a coat of onyx and diamond spots, the panther was reignited by Jeanne Toussaint, the cultural tastemaker whom Louis Cartier appointed Creative Director of the Maison by 1933. Elegant, fierce, captivating: her legacy lives on within the Panthère de Cartier universe.
Into the Wild takes visitors into the Maison’s wild and precious world, in an imaginative journey across five distinct spaces. A selection of creations from the Cartier Collection live alongside contemporary creations, cinematic storytelling, and a bespoke art installation. In this immersive guided tour, guests discover Toussaint’s legacy and the history behind more than a century of panther creations.
The Panthère Saga
Guests begin their visit with an introduction to the panther’s magnetic elegance and a timeline of her presence at the Maison. Key historic moments are illuminated, like the appearance of Cartier’s first figurative panther on a 1917 cigarette case. In the center of the room, a spotlight shines on a High Jewelry brooch depicting the panther’s powerful grace—a prelude to the splendors inside.
Jeanne Toussaint, the original Panthère
Jeanne Toussaint’s (1887-1976) extraordinary influence is examined in the next gallery. A true Cartier treasure, Toussaint’s inimitable sense of style made her a muse of Parisian creative society. Louis Cartier met her in the early 1910s and, impressed by her singular creativity, offered her a role at Cartier designing handbags, where she went on to become Head of Accessories. Toussaint rose to the position of Creative Director in 1933. This achievement made her one of the first women to occupy such a prominent position in the industry and cemented the “Toussaint Taste” at the forefront of luxury.
It was in the 1940’s that Toussaint ushered in the sculptural and majestic panther forms that audiences know today. Under her leadership, the Cartier fauna universe flourished, and guests can discover rare Cartier Collection pieces made during her tenure such as a cabochon-cut emerald bird brooch from 1944 and a yellow diamond tiger bracelet from 1967 as well as a variety of contemporary jewels that bear the hallmarks of her discerning eye.
The Panthère design, a precious icon
In the following space, guests are invited to engage with three ways of representing the panther across the Maison’s métiers: naturalistic, graphic and abstract. Dazzling examples of each style fill the room. Cartier Collection creations are paired with contemporary jewelry and watch offerings, giving guests an opportunity to witness the evolution of the Maison’s various expressions of the panther.
Savoir-faire, giving form to the Panthère
Having learned about the panther’s core aesthetic principles, guests now get a glimpse behind the curtain of the Maison’s savoir-faire. Four workbenches are positioned throughout the space, each revealing a fundamental aspect of the panther’s composition – sculpture, glyptics, fur setting, and Métiers d'Art – accompanied by a vitrine of Cartier creations embodying each technique.
The Wild World of Cartier Fauna, where the Panthère reigns supreme
At Cartier, the panther presides over a wild and precious fauna that includes known wonders of the natural world, but also chimeras and invented lifeforms. Into the Wild concludes with an exemplary selection from the Wild Fauna Universe, situated in an installation by artist Clare Celeste comprised of gigantic, hand-cut flowers, trees, and plants. Guests can move freely within the charming assemblage, discovering cases of Cartier treasures where the Maison’s fauna exist in harmony with the Panthère.
Into the Wild opens to the public at 23 NE 41st St Miami, FL from 11:00 am–9:00 pm beginning Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 7. Visitors may reserve a timeslot for complimentary admission.
About Cartier
A reference in the world of luxury, Cartier, whose name is synonymous with open-mindedness and curiosity, stands out with its creations and reveals beauty wherever it may lie. Jewelry, high jewelry, watchmaking and fragrances, leather goods and accessories: Cartier's creations symbolize the convergence between exceptional craftsmanship and a timeless signature. Today, Cartier is part of the Richemont Group and has a worldwide presence through its network of flagships and boutiques, authorized retail partners, and online.
