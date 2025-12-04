Cartier's 'Into the Wild' Exhibition Celebrates the Iconic Panthère in Miami

Jeanne Toussaint’s (1887-1976) extraordinary influence is examined in the next gallery. A true Cartier treasure, Toussaint’s inimitable sense of style made her a muse of Parisian creative society. Louis Cartier met her in the early 1910s and, impressed by her singular creativity, offered her a role at Cartier designing handbags, where she went on to become Head of Accessories. Toussaint rose to the position of Creative Director in 1933. This achievement made her one of the first women to occupy such a prominent position in the industry and cemented the “Toussaint Taste” at the forefront of luxury.