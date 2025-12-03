OMEGA Opens Miami Art Week with a Deep-Dive Debut of its Planet Ocean Pop-Up
OMEGA Immerses Miami in the Spirit of Planet Ocean
Miami Art Week has a way of pulling luxury, design, and creative circles into the same current, and on December 2, OMEGA set the tone with an evening that flowed seamlessly between innovation and coastal elegance. The Swiss watchmaker kicked off the week with an intimate gathering that celebrated the new Planet Ocean Pop-Up and the much-anticipated fourth generation of its Planet Ocean collection.
Hosted inside the OMEGA boutique in the Miami Design District, the evening drew a discerning group of editors, tastemakers, and cultural figures ready to preview the brand’s latest exploration into precision watchmaking and marine-inspired craftsmanship.
A Marine-Inspired Pop-Up in the Design District
The experience began with the unveiling of the Planet Ocean Pop-Up, a sculptural installation created exclusively for Miami Art Week. The space took on the feel of an underwater observatory. Oceanic light projections washed across the boutique’s interior, casting shifting tones that highlighted the contours of each display. Sculptural elements echoed the curvature and engineering of the Planet Ocean line, drawing attention to the materials and technical innovations behind the new generation.
Guests moved through curated presentations of the models, getting a first look at the design details and performance updates that define this latest release. The installation had a theatrical quality without losing the precision that OMEGA is known for, positioning the Pop-Up as both an exhibition and an immersive brand moment.
A Coastal Dinner at Soho Beach House
Following the Pop-Up preview, the evening transitioned to Soho Beach House, where an intimate dinner brought the group together in a setting that echoed the Planet Ocean narrative. The house’s coastal backdrop aligned naturally with the collection’s ties to exploration and the sea.
Notable guests included Michael Avedon, Larsen Thompson, Eva Hughes, Gianluca Reina, Agne Kazlauskaite, Dorian Braxton and others who added to the sense of cross-industry conversation that Miami Art Week always encourages. The atmosphere balanced ease with refinement, giving guests time to enjoy cocktails and continue exploring the Planet Ocean novelties up close.
A Night That Reflected OMEGA’s Relationship with Exploration
Throughout the dinner, the watches served as ongoing conversation pieces, weaving into discussions about design, craftsmanship, and the role of storytelling in modern luxury. The seated format encouraged deeper exchanges, and the setting allowed the Planet Ocean universe to take shape not just as a product launch, but as a cohesive experience tied to the brand’s longstanding connection to the ocean.
Final Thoughts
OMEGA’s evening felt aligned with the spirit of Miami Art Week, where creativity intersects with design, technology, and culture. By pairing an immersive boutique installation with an intimate dinner at Soho Beach House, the brand offered a multifaceted introduction to its fourth-generation Planet Ocean collection. The night brought together the right mix of setting, storytelling, and community, giving the launch a presence that extended beyond watchmaking and into the broader conversation of what defines luxury during Art Week.
